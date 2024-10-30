Tim Walz's Daughter Hope Lives A Normal Life Out Of The Spotlight

Tim Walz opened up about fatherhood and welcoming his first-born daughter in his first speech as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. According to Town & Country, Tim said, "When my wife and I decided to have children, we spent years going through infertility treatments ... and the agony when we heard that the treatments hadn't worked. So, it wasn't by chance that when we welcomed our daughter into the world, we named her Hope."

Hope Walz has appeared publicly by her father's side a number of times, including at the Minnesota State Fair. In a video shared to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Walz stands beside Hope, explaining that each year as a family, they "do something old and something new." He explains that Hope has chosen a brand new ride for them to go on, and in the caption of the video, he reveals, "Hope tricked me into doing the most extreme ride at the Minnesota State Fair."

Hope graduated from the University of Montana-Bozeman in 2023 after majoring in Criminology and minoring in Women's Gender and Sexuality Studies. Governor Walz took the time to boast about his daughter to a crowd in a TikTok video, explaining that she now works as a social worker at a shelter for the homeless. He added that she has a side gig as a ski instructor. Even keeping her personal life as private as she does, there's one thing that's abundantly clear about Hope, and that is how supportive, and how close she is with her father.

