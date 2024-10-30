Tim Walz's Daughter Hope Lives A Normal Life Out Of The Spotlight
It seems like nowadays whenever a politician moves even slightly beyond state politics, they become like A-list celebrities. Their hobbies, their past even before politics, their family details and dynamic — it all swiftly becomes public knowledge. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, colloquially referred to as 'Coach' Walz, is no exception. He and his wife, Gwen Walz, have not been too successful in escaping the limelight. Their children, Gus Walz, and specifically their daughter, Hope Walz, however, have done a much better job of staying out of the spotlight.
Hope makes a point of laying low, supporting her father when she can, but in a way that ensures her personal life remains mostly private. While she mostly avoids her father's political spotlight, most of the information that is known about Hope comes directly from her dad. In fact, the two are fairly close — according to People, at the vice presidential debate, Governor Walz was actually sporting a friendship bracelet that Hope gave him as a gift. She was also with Tim when a TikToker asked if her dad got his brutal "couch joke" about JD Vance from her. Hope responded by throwing her hands up and gesturing that her lips were sealed.
Hope Walz has successfully maintained a somewhat normal, private life
Tim Walz opened up about fatherhood and welcoming his first-born daughter in his first speech as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. According to Town & Country, Tim said, "When my wife and I decided to have children, we spent years going through infertility treatments ... and the agony when we heard that the treatments hadn't worked. So, it wasn't by chance that when we welcomed our daughter into the world, we named her Hope."
Hope Walz has appeared publicly by her father's side a number of times, including at the Minnesota State Fair. In a video shared to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Walz stands beside Hope, explaining that each year as a family, they "do something old and something new." He explains that Hope has chosen a brand new ride for them to go on, and in the caption of the video, he reveals, "Hope tricked me into doing the most extreme ride at the Minnesota State Fair."
Hope graduated from the University of Montana-Bozeman in 2023 after majoring in Criminology and minoring in Women's Gender and Sexuality Studies. Governor Walz took the time to boast about his daughter to a crowd in a TikTok video, explaining that she now works as a social worker at a shelter for the homeless. He added that she has a side gig as a ski instructor. Even keeping her personal life as private as she does, there's one thing that's abundantly clear about Hope, and that is how supportive, and how close she is with her father.