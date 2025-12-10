JD Vance's Desperate Need To Be 'Funny' Is Why He'll Never Outrun Those Divorce Rumors

When you put together the hug between Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance making public appearances without her wedding ring, you get rumors that there's something rotten in the state of JD and Usha's marriage. The latest development is a photo on social media that appears to show JD yelling at Usha. It's almost certainly fake, and yet, JD couldn't resist commenting and trying to make a joke out of what certainly would have faded into nothingness if he'd just left it alone.

JD posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to the photo, saying, "I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife."

I'm all for a deadpan, sarcastic joke, but they should be good ones. In this case, I'm just left wondering what he was thinking or how he thought this would land. If the photo isn't real, and the marriage is strong, which JD has said it is, then why is he wasting time and bringing more eyes to the photo? Is this another example of him getting a "kick out of" people questioning his marriage to Usha? That's how he described it to NBC News in a recent interview: that the gossip about a rift is funny. Are you trying to bring the rest of us into the joke between you and Usha, that it's funny that people would question your marriage? If so, please feel free to keep us out of it in the future.