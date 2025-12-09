JD & Usha Vance Have Less Chemistry Than A Fox News Panel After Erika Kirk Rumors

It was the hug heard around the world when JD Vance and Erika Kirk embraced at a Turning Point USA event, helping to kickstart rumors that JD and Usha Vance's marriage was on the rocks. And the couple's latest appearance isn't doing much to dispel those rumors. Usha joined JD onstage at a Christmas party at the Naval Observatory honoring Sylvester Stallone, and conservative podcaster Benny Johnson shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) of JD telling the story about how Donald Trump wanted to buy him new shoes (more on that later). And as the story unfolded, like a slow-motion car crash, even Usha's eye-catching sequin skirt couldn't distract us from just how uncomfortable and awkward Usha looked next to JD.

Vice President JD Vance just dropped a hilarious Oval Office story leaving the entire room cracking up. President Trump glanced over the Resolute Desk at VP Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio and said, "You guys have shitty shoes." Right then and there, Trump pulled out a shoe... pic.twitter.com/3Z2xyh9MZK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2025

She gave the occasional, polite smile as JD was speaking, like you might do when your five-year-old is telling you a meandering story about a dream that they had. It seemed like there were a few moments where she suddenly remembered that she should smile, as the timing didn't always match up with him saying something that might resemble a laugh line. Perhaps she was just feeling a little awkward in the spotlight?

She also kept her hands clasped in front of her, though we did notice that she was wearing her wedding ring; Usha's been noticed skipping the wedding ring recently, which has helped fuel divorce rumors. But even with the ring on, if we didn't know that the two of them were married, we wouldn't have guessed it from this interaction.