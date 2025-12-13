Tragic Details Of Billy Bob Thornton's Oldest Daughter, Amanda

Billy Bob Thornton's love life has often catapulted him into the news for all the wrong reasons. Whether it's his divorce from Angelina Jolie or the messy affair drama that's haunted Thornton for decades, the actor's personal life has been juicier than some of his scripts. However, what folks may not realize is that he's actually been married a whopping six times, and as the father of four, he is one of those celebs who have more kids than you realized. Yet for his firstborn child, Amanda Brumfield, life hasn't been easy.

Thornton first tied the knot back in 1978 to Melissa Lee Gatlin (who now goes by Melissa Parish), a fellow Arkansas native. The couple had one daughter, Amanda Brumfield (née Thornton), in 1979, but split shortly after, in 1980. Thornton later welcomed two sons — William and Harry — with his fourth wife, Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak, in 1993 and 1994, respectively. While he maintained a close relationship with his boys, even bringing them along to red carpet premieres, his connection with his firstborn was a different story.

Indeed, despite having such a high-profile father, Brumfield has reaped few rewards from his fame and experienced plenty of heartbreak in her life. Here's everything we know about the tragic reality of Billy Bob Thornton's eldest daughter.