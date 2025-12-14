Christina Haack Revenge Looks That Had Everyone Staring

Christina Haack, famous for her house-flipping powers on HGTV, has been married three times, so she knows all about the nuances of divorce. Haack married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two children. However, El Moussa filed for divorce in 2017. It wasn't until much later, though, that it became public why Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack got divorced. Not only were they under a lot of stress due to El Moussa's ongoing health concerns, but their relationship was also strained from filming their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop."

Haack went on to marry British TV personality Ant Anstead in 2018, and welcomed son shortly after. However, Haack announced their separation in 2020. While it was surprising at the time, there were actually many signs that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's marriage was never going to last.

After that, Haack began dating realtor Josh Hall in 2021. They married privately that year, keeping their nuptials out of the spotlight. However, they separated in 2024. Christina Haack and Josh Hall faced a messy divorce as they filmed HGTV's "The Flip Off" competing against El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. With all of this relationship drama, Haack has continued to rise and heal, but not without some deliciously petty revenge looks to show these departed husbands what they were missing.