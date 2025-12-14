Christina Haack Revenge Looks That Had Everyone Staring
Christina Haack, famous for her house-flipping powers on HGTV, has been married three times, so she knows all about the nuances of divorce. Haack married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two children. However, El Moussa filed for divorce in 2017. It wasn't until much later, though, that it became public why Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack got divorced. Not only were they under a lot of stress due to El Moussa's ongoing health concerns, but their relationship was also strained from filming their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop."
Haack went on to marry British TV personality Ant Anstead in 2018, and welcomed son shortly after. However, Haack announced their separation in 2020. While it was surprising at the time, there were actually many signs that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's marriage was never going to last.
After that, Haack began dating realtor Josh Hall in 2021. They married privately that year, keeping their nuptials out of the spotlight. However, they separated in 2024. Christina Haack and Josh Hall faced a messy divorce as they filmed HGTV's "The Flip Off" competing against El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. With all of this relationship drama, Haack has continued to rise and heal, but not without some deliciously petty revenge looks to show these departed husbands what they were missing.
Christina Haack took advantage of a bikini opportunity
After Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa split in December 2016, the former decided to drop a revenge post on Instagram to give El Moussa a glimpse of what he lost. As is the case with many thirst traps, the point of the photo was completely unrelated to the hotness of the person. While announcing that she got a new dog, Haack decided to pose in a bikini. It made no sense, but the HGTV star looked fire, and that's exactly what someone wants out of a revenge photo.
"Welcome to the family!! [Cashie the French Bulldog]," Haack wrote in the caption. Holding up her little puppy, Haack looked fabulous wearing a purple bikini alongside daughter Taylor El Moussa. Was it petty? Yes. Did she look hot? Also yes. People flooded her comments with praise. "You are perfect Christina," one commenter wrote. "Perfect, gorgeous body," another netizen chimed in. "SO HOT SO GORGEOUS," raved an enthusiastic fan. Part of what makes revenge looks so entertaining for everyone else is that fans can see right through it. People knew exactly what she was doing, but that doesn't mean it wasn't effective.
Christina Haack's breezy blue look was a 'don't care' reference to Tarek El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa who? Christina Haack made sure that everyone knew she didn't care that her marriage had just ended when she posted a breezy, very SoCal photo on Instagram in April 2017. "Getting Maui ready!! Headed to Hawaii with my team next week for [Success Path Training]," Haack wrote in the caption. Not only was she in a sexy outfit, but Haack was also subtly noting that she wasn't holding back professionally after her separation from El Moussa. No man was going to keep her from thriving in her career.
For the revenge photo, Haack wore a baby blue jumpsuit featuring some very short shorts. She looked fabulous, casual, and effortless — all key components for a quality revenge outfit. People were well aware of Haack and El Moussa's split at this point, and observers made some reference to it in the comments.
"Tarek is [an] idiot to let you go," someone pointed out bluntly. "Get back with your husband ... You know you want to," someone else teased her. "What was your husband thinking? You're beautiful," a third added. Obviously, everyone knew it was a revenge outfit, as so many people were still making references to Haack and El Moussa's relationship.
Christina Haack's makeover and glamorous photoshoot was a dig at Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa had a lot to say about each other after their divorce, and it took a little while before they settled into the positive, coparenting relationship they have today. Unsurprisingly, in the months and years following their split and divorce, things were a bit more contentious. But in 2024, El Moussa spoke to E! News about his relationship with Haack, stating that things had changed for the better. "Enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone," he said, adding that the pair are friends now.
However, that happy place took some time and effort to get to, and before that, Haack wasn't shy about serving up some revenge looks. Following the split, in September 2017, she posted a photo on Instagram looking glamorous and carefree after getting a makeover. A few months before that, in March, she also posted a picture of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black dress with a revealing cleavage cut-out.
Haack looked so sensational that others chimed in about the revenge photo opportunity. "I know [Tarek El Moussa] is kicking himself when he saw this," someone began. Another fan even made a jab at El Moussa, writing, "She def got way too hot for him." Ouch! Haack had clearly moved on.
Christina Haack's revenge pic with her son didn't do her any favors with her ex
Christina Haack was never the same after divorcing Ant Anstead. The pair married in December 2018 and welcomed son, Hudson London Anstead, in September 2019. In September 2020, Haack announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. What followed was a contentious custody battle.
In the midst of the divorce proceedings, Haack posted another revenge look to Instagram. While wearing a pink bikini with their son, Hudson, Haack wrote, "Cold weather spa days are the best days." The picture was both maternal and sexy, a balance that Haack masters well.
However, the photo was a jab at Anstead in terms of Hudson, too. Christina Haack and Ant Anstead ended up having a brutal custody battle over their son. In April 2022, Anstead filed for full custody. Part of Anstead's anger was that Haack posted Hudson on social media, particularly in sponsored content. Haack rebutted. "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," she told Us Weekly. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation ... I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom, and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them." While this would all happen after Haack's revenge photo, the pic was a foreshadowing of drama to come. Thankfully, Haack and Anstead were able to find peace as coparents.
Christina Haack gave a jab to Ant Anstead with her 'champagne don't care' attitude
Only two months after she announced that she was separating from Ant Anstead, Christina Haack posted a revenge fit that also served up a whole vibe. In November 2020, the HGTV host shared a photo on Instagram of herself sipping champagne in a cornflower blue dress with a sensational cluster of bracelets and some big, ol' sunglasses. What gave the photo such revenge energy was that Haack's attitude, as well as her outfit, showed that she didn't care and was above all the gossip and noise.
Haack's caption summed up the intensity of her year and the chill vibe of the picture showed she had worked through the stressors and had climbed to a new level. "2020 definitely is not at all what I imagined it to be — not even close," she began. The real estate investor went on to share that she had been taking time to find herself in stillness and silence. Haack admitted that she had to face the void, no matter how uncomfortable and challenging it was, and added that she was interested in spiritual healing and that this was a time for her to dig deep. So, while the post was a petty opportunity for a little payback, it was also a chance for Haack to share what was next for her at the end of her second high-profile marriage.
Christina Haack's sensational bikini pic was a revenge look for Josh Hall
Christina Haack moved on from Ant Anstead and met someone new in record time. It all happened rather quickly, so perhaps Haack's major move is revenge marriages, not just revenge looks. In March 2021, Haack started dating realtor Josh Hall. The two announced they were engaged in September 2021, and in April 2022, they got married. They first tied the knot in a private ceremony, and later, in September 2022, had a ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, to celebrate with friends and family. It would be short-lived, though, and in July 2024, Hall and Haack filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
A messy divorce was on the horizon, and Haack could obviously sense it, because on August 24, 2024, she posted a sizzling bikini shot on Instagram with the caption, "This trip just hits different." It was only one month after the couple filed for divorce, so Haack was clearly decompressing after the drama, but also showing Hall exactly what he no longer had. While Princess Diana wore a black Christina Stambolian dress as her revenge look, Haack wore a black Louis Vuitton bikini. Different vibes, to be sure, but both women looked sensational. Hall must have been wishing he could go back in time after seeing that photo. It seems as though Haack posts at least one revenge bikini shot after each of her marriages ends. This third one was the best of all.
Christina Haack's trip to Paris was a chance to strut her single stuff
Following the end of her marriage to Josh Hall, Christina Haack took a trip to Paris and served up a revenge look to make her ex-husband squirm. In October 2024, Haack posted about a trip to Europe on Instagram, sharing with fans that Paris was her new favorite city. To give Hall a little jab, Haack wore a black tank top, a black pinstripe mini skirt, tights, and boots. While it was low-key, it was also an effective revenge outfit, and people in the comments made some jokes. "Josh payback trip. One of many to come," someone commented. Others cheered her on and encouraged the solo travel. "So happy for you being independent and exploring the world," another fan wrote.
The fact that Haack posted her revenge shot from Paris was significant. The opportunity to get away gave Haack the chance to fully move on from that past relationship, something that travel can help with. After her trip, Haack told People that she was focused on the future, not on Hall and the loss of her third marriage. "It does feel like a fresh start in that for once I'm actually in control of my destiny, and that feels really good," Haack said. So, perhaps the best revenge moment of all was Haack's determination to carry on and make her life even better than it was before. That outranks even the spiciest outfit.
Christina Haack's red mini dress in Vegas was sizzling
Christina Haack made things quite clear when she went to Las Vegas with a friend in July 2024. Posting a photo to Instagram in front of Delilah, Haack stunned in a fire-engine red mini dress. "Girls night with my girl," Haack wrote in the caption. The sensational look was a revenge moment, and fans knew it. "Can I just say you look way better now without him. I'm sorry for what you're going through," a sympathetic netizen wrote. "Didn't like him from the beginning for her," another fan stated, clearly sour on Josh Hall. "[Too] good for him, she deserves more," a third noted.
Others in the comment section did, however, remark that Haack might have jumped into some of her marriages too quickly, particularly the one with Hall. This is a common thread of feedback she's gotten a lot, even on her new show, "The Flip Off" — a competition between her (and Hall, originally) against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa — in which she got gently chided for marrying too hastily. Designer and house flipper Jeff Lewis said to Haack, "You know, obviously, you're a very attractive, successful woman. I'm sure you're going to date a lot ... Do we have to marry them all?" Haack replied, "No, no. No more marriages." So it seemed like she was willing to change her ways and slow down the dating process.
Christina Haack's cheap black dress was an opportunity for a divorce dig
Christina Haack dressed for revenge and also for resentment after her divorce from Josh Hall. In May 2025, Haack attended "The Flip Off's" For Your Consideration Emmy Event and made a little jab about the expense of their divorce. "Paying for this divorce hasn't been cheap, so I've been trying to cut down on my spending, especially when it comes to clothes. This dress was super cute and only $65," Haack wrote on her Instagram Stories, showing the black, satin mini dress with long sleeves and a sheer hem. Haack styled the LBD with low denier black tights and knee-high black boots.
Haack and Hall's divorce was full of financial disputes. During an episode of "The Flip Off," Haack mentioned that Hall had requested a $3.5 million settlement from her. A legal document from October 2024, obtained by People, showed that Hall requested $65,000 a month in spousal support from Haack. Even the housing got tricky. Hall moved out of Haack's $11 million home in Newport Beach, California, heading back to her Nashville home, where he was allowed to stay while it was vacant — it was used as an investment property. However, in the midst of their divorce, Haack listed the Nashville home for $4.5 million, thus forcing Hall to vacate the property. So her little black dress — purchased for a bargain — was just one of many financial factors in her divorce from Hall.