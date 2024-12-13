Everything HGTV's Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Have Said About Each Other After Their Divorce

From day one of their split, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have done their best to only present a united front in the media for the sake of their children. In February 2017, just a month after Tarek filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, Christina expressed support for her ex, telling People, "I'm happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life, and I just hope he's happy." She quickly found new love in Ant Anstead, whom she wed in December 2018 and then divorced two years later.

However, Tarek took much longer to get over Christina and move on. According to his "Fox & Friends" interview, having to work and film together had been the hardest part of Tarek's divorce from Christina. "... Showing up and filming with someone you had just separated from was very, very difficult, and of course, I was still in love with her at the time. It was pretty difficult watching her get remarried and have a baby," Tarek explained in 2024.

But Tarek, who tied the knot with Heather Rae Young in 2021 and welcomed a son with her, ultimately realized that the divorce needed to happen for both of them to find happiness. "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving," he told E! News of Christina. "Because it forced me to completely rebuild my life, and I started from the inside out."

