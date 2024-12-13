Everything HGTV's Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Have Said About Each Other After Their Divorce
There are two common outcomes for celebrity divorces involving children: The two stars either maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship — à la Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner — or get into pricey and drawn-out custody battles like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Six years after they finalized their divorce in 2018, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa belong to the former category and are in a good place, having become comfortable enough to joke about their split on social media and collaborate on the HGTV project "The Flip Off." However, Tarek and Christina's road to becoming friends following their messy divorce was a long and arduous one that had quite a few bumps, including public blowups and a medical emergency involving one of their kids.
Tarek and Christina got divorced after a huge fight and incident involving a gun in May 2016. The two real estate investors then seemed determined to move on from the split as amicable exes — they agreed to be respectful of each other, split custody of their kids equally, and continue working together on "Flip or Flop" and "Chi-Town Flop," according to People. However, in 2021, fans got their first major clue of tension between them when TMZ broke the news that Tarek allegedly mocked and hurled insults at Christina on set. A year later, "Flip or Flop" wrapped, and Christina and her third husband Josh Hall were photographed having a public spat with Tarek and his then-fiancée Heather Rae Young. They've patched things up since then and become friends, but getting there wasn't easy.
On their divorce
From day one of their split, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have done their best to only present a united front in the media for the sake of their children. In February 2017, just a month after Tarek filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, Christina expressed support for her ex, telling People, "I'm happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life, and I just hope he's happy." She quickly found new love in Ant Anstead, whom she wed in December 2018 and then divorced two years later.
However, Tarek took much longer to get over Christina and move on. According to his "Fox & Friends" interview, having to work and film together had been the hardest part of Tarek's divorce from Christina. "... Showing up and filming with someone you had just separated from was very, very difficult, and of course, I was still in love with her at the time. It was pretty difficult watching her get remarried and have a baby," Tarek explained in 2024.
But Tarek, who tied the knot with Heather Rae Young in 2021 and welcomed a son with her, ultimately realized that the divorce needed to happen for both of them to find happiness. "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving," he told E! News of Christina. "Because it forced me to completely rebuild my life, and I started from the inside out."
On co-parenting
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa may have had their ups and downs in their personal and professional relationships, but they've always agreed on one thing: Their children are their priority. The HGTV stars share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Christina also has a son with Ant Anstead named Hudson, while Tarek welcomed son Tristan with Heather Rae Young.
Shortly after Christina tied the knot with Ant, Tarek made it clear that he and his ex-wife were on the same page when it came to their children's happiness and well-being regardless of what happens in their love lives. "I'm not the type who wants to fight with [Christina]for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable. The truth is everything we do is about the kids..." Tarek wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story in 2019.
The exes proved this during the COVID-19 pandemic when they faced co-parenting challenges due to the lockdown. "Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," Christina told People in 2020. By April 2021, Tarek believed that he and Christina had found the sweet spot not only in terms of co-parenting but also their projects and relationship with each other, according to Entertainment Tonight.
On new relationships
While Christina Hall's whirlwind courtship and marriage with her second husband Ant Anstead raised some eyebrows, Tarek El Moussa was publicly supportive of the relationship. Tarek told People in 2019 that he was glad his kids were getting a second father in Ant, suggesting he got along best with the "Wheelers Dealers" host out of all the men Christina had dated following their divorce. "I'm actually happy for her," he said. "I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children."
Christina and Ant's marriage didn't survive the pandemic, with the two splitting in September 2020, but in what appeared to be a troubling pattern, she quickly moved on with realtor Josh Hall and married him in October 2021 (though their status change wasn't revealed until the following spring). While he wasn't full of praise like he was with Ant, Tarek still sent her his best wishes when asked about his ex's decision to tie the knot for the third time. "We just saw, but congratulations!" Tarek said of her engagement with Josh, per People.
Christina also did her best to build a relationship with Heather Rae Young, telling Us Weekly in 2020 that she and Tarek”s new lady love text regularly and "get along" well. However, they couldn't completely avoid clashing, which wasn't surprising considering Tarek allegedly once told Christina to her face that she wasn't as attractive or wealthy as Heather. In 2022, the Daily Mail published photos of Tarek and Heather having a disagreement with Christina and Josh at Brayden's soccer game. Fortunately, a representative for Christina later told Us Weekly that the two couples had made amends.
On Christina's failed third marriage
Unlike Tarek El Moussa, Christina Hall hasn't had much success in the marriage department since their 2018 split. Four years after she ended her marriage with Ant Anstead, Christina and her third husband Josh Hall both filed for divorce in July 2024. This divorce has proven to be much messier than her first two, with the pair clashing over finances and Christina accusing Josh of displaying seriously shady behavior and being a "gold digger."
Complicating matters is the fact that Josh was supposed to be Christina's partner in the house-flipping competition series "The Flip Off," where they were set to face off against Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. An unnamed source told E! News that the HGTV show was moving forward without Josh, but he had already shot some scenes for it as he was spotted in a promo video released in October 2024.
Amid her divorce from Josh, Christina has Tarek — and Heather — on her side to help her navigate this difficult time. "[Christina] will get through this," Tarek told E! News. "Life's tough, s**t happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help."
On where they stand six years after their divorce
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have come a long way since their split, and it's safe to say that they have formed a true blended family together with his wife Heather Rae Young and all their children. Tarek shared in a 2024 interview with E! News that he'd come to terms with the idea that he'd been mostly to blame for his and Christina's divorce and later admitted on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (via Us Weekly) that he "wasn't the best guy" to her in the days leading up to their separation, mainly due to his numerous health struggles, including cancer.
However, they've since put the past behind them. "We're very friendly. I would say we're friends today, actually. We talk, we co-parent. She has an amazing relationship with my wife, Heather. It really comes from forgiveness because you can't co-parent if you're angry," Tarek explained. Christina confirmed during a July 2024 conversation with Backgrid (via People) that there were zero hard feelings between her and her ex-husband, noting that Tarek and Heather were wonderful co-parents. "[Tarek] has my back. We get along really well," she added.
Despite this, Tarek said he could never have predicted that their friendship after divorce would reach a point where they would film a new project together after "Flip or Flop." "Sometimes I'm sitting there and I'll have a moment where I look over at Heather, my wife, and I look over to the other side, and there's my ex-wife, Christina. And I wonder, 'How did I get here?'" he told Us Weekly of "The Flip Off."