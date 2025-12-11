Don Jr.'s Disgustingly Out Of Touch Party Boy Habits Get Exposed By Secret Club Staffers
If people remember one thing about Donald Trump's popular reality TV show, "The Apprentice," it's probably that theme song: "Money, money, money, money... money." Along with Trump's "you're fired" catchphrase, this is one thing from his TV show host days to which the controversial president has stayed true. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his love of money above seemingly all else was inherited by his namesake, Donald Trump Jr. And this may be why new details about Don Jr.'s members-only club have us totally baffled thanks to the utterly shocking price tags.
How much does it cost to be a member of Don Jr.'s club "Executive Branch?" Go on, guess. Members of the mysterious Washington D.C. club shell out a whopping $500,000 to be a member. And they pay that price every year. Suffice it to say, not just anyone can get into this exclusive club, which is probably why only 50 people have managed to become members thus far.
While those select few aim to keep the club and its goings-on strictly under wraps, folks who have worked there in the past may not be quite so secretive. "I helped run it," one former staff-member divulged to the Daily Mail in December 2025, adding, "There was wild stuff that went on there." And, yes, as we might expect, some of that "wild stuff" came with a pretty wild price tag.
Don Jr.'s exclusive club is all about money and secrecy
Thanks to Donald Trump Jr.'s opportunistic gene and that seemingly insatiable desire for money, the president's eldest kid doesn't stop charging his club members after they've forked over their $500,000 annual fee — far from it, in fact. The former employee detailed to the Daily Mail that there is "a very well–known person" who regularly comes to the club and enjoys $700 tequila shots. It also offers a Japanese whiskey that costs nearly $3,000 a glass. "One person tagged along with a member, didn't realize how much the whiskey costs," they recalled, explaining that this patron "ran up a tab of $10,000 for a few drinks they had to put on their Amex. We said, we are really sorry, you should have asked."
Clearly Donald Trump Jr. enjoys the company of fellow wealthy people so much that he created a whole club that only the richest of the rich can afford to attend. In fact, as the ex-staffer pointed out, "There is a whole world of rich folk that people don't even know exists." And this, like the expensive drinks they serve, is by design. "We don't have any pictures or videos of the place — staff would be fired on the spot," they confirmed. As such, the club maintains its air of mystery and super exclusive guest list. Since we can't imagine Don Jr. lowering the price tag any time soon, it's almost sure to stay that way.
At least girlfriend Bettina Anderson should be welcome since, as an insider divulged to People, the businessman feels she's more suited to his lavish lifestyle than former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, especially when it comes to impressing his father.