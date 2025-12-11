Don Jr.'s Disgustingly Out Of Touch Party Boy Habits Get Exposed By Secret Club Staffers

If people remember one thing about Donald Trump's popular reality TV show, "The Apprentice," it's probably that theme song: "Money, money, money, money... money." Along with Trump's "you're fired" catchphrase, this is one thing from his TV show host days to which the controversial president has stayed true. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his love of money above seemingly all else was inherited by his namesake, Donald Trump Jr. And this may be why new details about Don Jr.'s members-only club have us totally baffled thanks to the utterly shocking price tags.

How much does it cost to be a member of Don Jr.'s club "Executive Branch?" Go on, guess. Members of the mysterious Washington D.C. club shell out a whopping $500,000 to be a member. And they pay that price every year. Suffice it to say, not just anyone can get into this exclusive club, which is probably why only 50 people have managed to become members thus far.

While those select few aim to keep the club and its goings-on strictly under wraps, folks who have worked there in the past may not be quite so secretive. "I helped run it," one former staff-member divulged to the Daily Mail in December 2025, adding, "There was wild stuff that went on there." And, yes, as we might expect, some of that "wild stuff" came with a pretty wild price tag.