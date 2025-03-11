Trump's Lush Hair In The Apprentice Is Harsh Reminder Of His Famous Balding 'Do

When it comes to his appearance, Donald Trump is often a man of consistency. There's those suits from the 1980s he's incredibly fond of — giving him an air of a larger-than-life business villain. And, of course, there is his ever-present and utterly confounding hairstyle. Considering the one time Trump changed his hair he was completely unrecognizable, it makes sense that a man who loves to be seen and remembered would aim for baffling consistency, even if he's embarrassed about it. Unearthed throwback pics reveal that Trump has been insecure about his hair for much, much longer than most realized.

Perhaps this is why the MAGA hat has become such a ubiquitous staple for Trump and his fawning fans. The caps make a great way to hide a thinning hairline, or squash down a bizarre hair curl, as well as send a message. Although, lately the message sent when Trump dons a cap with his slogan splashed across it is, "I was too tired to swirl my hair around my head today." As jolting as it is to see the president with such white hair — especially in contrast to his time hosting "The Apprentice" — it's even more an eerie reminder that his son Barron Trump is quickly becoming a mini me. With the disastrous hairdo Barron slicked around at his father's inauguration, perhaps we will have a future generation to take on the mantle of providing entertainment via bad hair.

