Trump's Lush Hair In The Apprentice Is Harsh Reminder Of His Famous Balding 'Do
Feeling like an ancient relic of the past, 2004 was the year that brought the first season of Donald Trump's competitive reality television show "The Apprentice" and introduced the world to beloved villain Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth. Besides feeling like a time capsule, destined and doomed to be revisited, sifting through footage of the premiere season something becomes incredibly clear — Trump's hair transformation has only gone from bad to worse over the years. In a clip where Trump fires Sam Solovey (a two decade old spoiler alert), what's even more distracting than Solovey's frigid gaze is just how full and youthful Trump's hair appears.
The truth behind Trump's wrap around, stuff-and-fluff, wild hairdo is somehow stranger than meets the eye. It's no surprise that the history behind Trump's particular hairstyle contains more superstition than science. However, watching throwback videos is a stark reminder that Trump's hair color has shifted quite a bit in recent history. Witnessing the brunette locks of the early 2000s puts the withering white wisps Trump is boasting in 2025 into stark contrast. While Trump showers his second presidency with wild executive actions and questionable economic choices, all the chaos could be designed to distract everyone from the fact that his 70s have been the worst hair decade for Trump so far.
Donald Trump's hair has barely weathered some bad storms
When it comes to his appearance, Donald Trump is often a man of consistency. There's those suits from the 1980s he's incredibly fond of — giving him an air of a larger-than-life business villain. And, of course, there is his ever-present and utterly confounding hairstyle. Considering the one time Trump changed his hair he was completely unrecognizable, it makes sense that a man who loves to be seen and remembered would aim for baffling consistency, even if he's embarrassed about it. Unearthed throwback pics reveal that Trump has been insecure about his hair for much, much longer than most realized.
Perhaps this is why the MAGA hat has become such a ubiquitous staple for Trump and his fawning fans. The caps make a great way to hide a thinning hairline, or squash down a bizarre hair curl, as well as send a message. Although, lately the message sent when Trump dons a cap with his slogan splashed across it is, "I was too tired to swirl my hair around my head today." As jolting as it is to see the president with such white hair — especially in contrast to his time hosting "The Apprentice" — it's even more an eerie reminder that his son Barron Trump is quickly becoming a mini me. With the disastrous hairdo Barron slicked around at his father's inauguration, perhaps we will have a future generation to take on the mantle of providing entertainment via bad hair.