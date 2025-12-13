Steve-O Had A Hilarious Response To Critics Of His Age-Gap Relationship

"Jackass" and "Wildboyz" star Steve-O (real name Stephen Glover) isn't exactly someone most would describe as being "conventional," by any definition of the word. After all, he's a former circus clown who's made an incredibly successful career out of causing himself severe bodily harm, never mind the fact that he has multiple tattoos of himself. With that in mind, it's not particularly surprising that Steve-O has joined the list of celebrities involved in age-gap romances, given that many still tend to view that sort of thing as unconventional. However, the comedian and stuntman had a fittingly hilarious response to anyone who dared criticize his relationship.

Steve-O, who turned 51 in June of 2025, is in a relationship with makeup artist Koral Bickel, aka Koral Reef. According to a post on her Facebook wall, Bickel turned 24 years old in June of 2020, meaning that she is 29 as of June 2025. This 22-year age gap between Steve-O and Bickel naturally prompted some raised eyebrows among the former's fans, with one user on Reddit attributing the relationship to Steve-O being a "man-child." But the happy couple themselves clearly aren't letting the social media comments get them down.

In December 2025, Steve-O shared a video to his YouTube channel in which he takes a page out of "Jackass" co-star (and alleged one-time Jessica Simpson paramour) Johnny Knoxville's playbook by undergoing heavy makeup and prosthetics to appear as an elderly man (à la "Bad Grandpa"). While in his full (and quite convincing) old-man disguise, Steve-O humorously remarks, "Some people think I'm too old for Koral. I don't see it." The two then share a kiss and a laugh, not-so-subtly clapping back at their detractors in a manner befitting of a man whose name might as well be an antonym of the word "subtle."