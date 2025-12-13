Photo Of Donald Trump In The '70s Highlights How Much Eric Looks Like His Dad
Donald Trump's relationship with his kids growing up wasn't exactly Hallmark-card perfect. Busy growing his real estate empire, the future president relied on the mothers of his five children to do the mundane part of their upbringing. But while he might not have helped with homework or given baseball lessons to his sons and daughters, he did pass on valuable business skills, and they had a front-row seat to witness their dad become a billionaire, best-selling author, reality-show host, and, oh yeah, the leader of the free world. So who takes most closely after the president? Oldest son Donald Trump Jr. definitely gets his ego and unsavory sense of humor from his dad, but in the looks department, middle son Eric Trump gets the prize.
For proof, we only have to look at this April 1977 photo of Donald and his first wife, Ivana Trump, attending the opening of the legendary Studio 54 in Manhattan. Though this was seven years before Eric was born (big brother Don Jr. would arrive later that year), the resemblance is uncanny. Both Eric and his father have the same features, from the shape of their noses to the set of their eyes and their toothy smiles. Eric does prefer to keep his hair shorter and less poofed than his dad does, and he sports a beard and mustache, unlike the eternally clean-shaven prez. But other than those details, there's no denying Eric takes more after his father than he does his mom.
Eric Trump has always been his dad's twin
Looking at the photo below of a very young Eric Trump with his father, there's even more of a resemblance. They share similar facial features and expressions, and Eric is even wearing a suit and tie, hinting at the future he would one day enjoy. Today, the third of President Trump's children is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, overseeing the development and operation of numerous hotels and golf courses, as well as his own crypto mining business.
There are some notable personal differences between them too. While Donald Trump has been married three times, Eric has been happily wed to Lara Yunaska Trump since 2014. He runs the Trump Winery in Virginia, an incongruous business for the son of a dad who never touches alcohol. He and big brother Don Jr. are also avid hunters, a sport their father isn't fond of. So when Eric wants a day out with his dad, they're more likely to enjoy a round of golf or a night at a WWE event.
Even if they didn't look so much alike, the president and second first son would still have one huge quality in common. Eric Trump may be the most out-of-touch member of his family. Just as the divisive POTUS assures his fans they can economize by buying only two dolls for their kids at Christmas instead of 37, Eric has blithely talked about how easy it is to send hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency fee-free. Much as the Trump men boast about relating to everyday folk, their privileged attitudes suggest otherwise.