Photo Of Donald Trump In The '70s Highlights How Much Eric Looks Like His Dad

Donald Trump's relationship with his kids growing up wasn't exactly Hallmark-card perfect. Busy growing his real estate empire, the future president relied on the mothers of his five children to do the mundane part of their upbringing. But while he might not have helped with homework or given baseball lessons to his sons and daughters, he did pass on valuable business skills, and they had a front-row seat to witness their dad become a billionaire, best-selling author, reality-show host, and, oh yeah, the leader of the free world. So who takes most closely after the president? Oldest son Donald Trump Jr. definitely gets his ego and unsavory sense of humor from his dad, but in the looks department, middle son Eric Trump gets the prize.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

For proof, we only have to look at this April 1977 photo of Donald and his first wife, Ivana Trump, attending the opening of the legendary Studio 54 in Manhattan. Though this was seven years before Eric was born (big brother Don Jr. would arrive later that year), the resemblance is uncanny. Both Eric and his father have the same features, from the shape of their noses to the set of their eyes and their toothy smiles. Eric does prefer to keep his hair shorter and less poofed than his dad does, and he sports a beard and mustache, unlike the eternally clean-shaven prez. But other than those details, there's no denying Eric takes more after his father than he does his mom.