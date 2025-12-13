Awkward Pam Bondi Moments We Can't Ignore

When you're a public figure, you're bound to make a few embarrassing blunders. But we suspect Attorney General Pam Bondi has lost count of hers. President Donald Trump's loyal sidekick has had more than her fair share of gaffes since joining his administration. In fact, her swearing-in ceremony already hinted that she wasn't going to be your average attorney general. Bondi took her oath in the Oval Office, which was a first. It hinted that she would not operate independently of the president, as is generally expected of both the attorney general and the Justice Department. Bondi's first day in office was then littered with controversy, some of it laughable.

She hit the ground running with her 14 "first day" directives, which included making some changes that would please her demanding boss. Among these directives was the creation of the "Weaponization Working Group," which technically required the DOJ to investigate itself. It was a thinly veiled attempt to discredit the special counsel that looked into Trump after his first term and to make his 34 convictions obsolete — at least in the eyes of the public. Bondi's obvious attempts at pleasing the president instead of tackling real issues evoked plenty of criticism, with some pundits even accusing her of taking part in Trump's retribution campaign against his political opponents.

This directive has since backfired terribly; Bondi's appointment of Lindsey Halligan, who was employed solely to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Leticia James, blew up in her face in November 2025 when a judge summarily dismissed both cases and then asked some uncomfortable questions that made Bondi look dreadfully incompetent. However, it was but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her most embarrassing moments on the job so far.