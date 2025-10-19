Side By Side Photos Reveal The Wildest MAGA Transformations Of 2025
The year 2025 was packed full of some incredibly drastic transformations in the American government. The year that saw the Department of Defense be renamed the Department of War also saw a government shutdown and unlikely candidates taking on important positions. As department heads began to look more and more like Trump rally attendees, the face of American politics changed into an assembly of bold spray tans, unnatural bleach jobs, and rampant Botox. Such is the face of the MAGA movement, but since the start of Trump's second term, these politicians have gone through noticeable shifts in their image.
Blond political figures switched things up into brighter, icier shades of their hair, leaning into a less-than-natural appearance. It seemed that Trump stood as a trendsetter with his infamous orange coloring, as more and more of his supporters fell into a similar rabbit hole of bad spray tans and bronzer. And, of course, the Mar-a-Lago face swept through Congress Hall by storm, carrying with it the likes of Kristi Noem. These looks were proven drastic, and were not always the most flattering transformations.
Karoline Leavitt ditched the fake tan and went for platinum
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was perhaps the youngest government figure to go through a drastic MAGA makeover at only 28 years old in 2025. Leavitt ditched her dark blonde locks for a platinum look that didn't exactly appear natural.
Leavitt's makeup underwent a makeover, too, with softer hues and a complete absence of her once-intense spray tan. But Leavitt's sense of style didn't get any better, as the press secretary rocked some bad outfits in 2025 with dowdy looks and frumpy fits.
Kristi Noem stacked her makeup routine for a cakey appearance
Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, may be better known by her brutal nickname: ICE Barbie. She seems to have embraced her role with cakier makeup, which only fed into these teasing monikers. The Secretary of Homeland Security seemingly added to her makeup bag for public events since her congressional hearing in January 2025.
The official flaunted longer, fuller lashes, as well as pinker lips and plenty of blush and contour in 2025. While Noem didn't fall into the bleach blonde trend of the MAGA movement, her hair saw a transformation of its own, taking on a richer color and complementing her complexion well.
Tulsi Gabbard darkened her signature gray stripe
Tulsi Gabbard, who ran as a Democrat during the 2020 presidential election, sat as a proud MAGA supporter in 2025 with her role as Director of National Intelligence. Since her January 2025 look, in which she sported defined curls and glossier makeup, the year brought great changes in the party-switching official's appearance.
Gabbard's iconic gray streak shrunk in size; what was once a thicker, more pronounced stripe in her dark hair was now a thin, face-framing piece. Like Karoline Leavitt, Gabbard also dialed down her makeup, opting for a subtler look to her appearance.
Kelly Loeffler deepened her spray tan
Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, took on the Kristi Noem approach to her newfound position within the MAGA movement. The administrator amped up her makeup routine, presenting a rather disastrous look with a totally Y2K inspiration based on her pale eye shadow, heavy eyeliner, and pink lip.
To top off her new look, Loeffler opted for a rather drastic spray tan, which only highlighted her pale makeup even more, looking like a splotchy bronzer. The new complexion made for a bad combo with her yellowish-hued hair, a change from the administrator's once golden blonde locks.
Lauren Boebert rocked lengthy locks and a pale lip
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado representative known for her inappropriate outfit fails, clung to her tacky style with her 2025 transformation. The politician kept her thick, drawn-on eyebrows, but they began to appear darker after January. Boebert also ditched the red lip for a pale gloss that blended her lips into her natural complexion.
The biggest, most obvious change to the representative's look was her hair. The politician once wore choppy layers, but opted instead for stiff straightening and the addition of some lengthy extensions.
Pam Bondi did away with the spray tan but kept the MAGA blonde
Pam Bondi earned herself a spot in the headlines time and time again since her swearing-in as United States Attorney General. As her photo was snapped and splattered on the front page news, her looks became the center of attention, as did her Trump-supporting behavior.
Like Karoline Leavitt, Bondi ditched her spray tan for a paler look. Because of this change, Bondi's hair, which stayed true to her platinum shade from January, gave the appearance of being even brighter and even more bleached.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took tanning advice from Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined his father and uncles in the ranks of political fame through his new role in Donald Trump's cabinet. More so than his last name, the politician became somewhat known for his looks and his gravelly voice.
Since Kennedy's swearing-in during January 2025, his appearance took on a deeper collection of fine lines on his forehead and around his eyes. He also seemingly took inspiration from Trump, donning a spray tan that left the Secretary of Health and Human Services looking more burnt than sun-kissed.