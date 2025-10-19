Side By Side Photos Reveal The Wildest MAGA Transformations Of 2025

The year 2025 was packed full of some incredibly drastic transformations in the American government. The year that saw the Department of Defense be renamed the Department of War also saw a government shutdown and unlikely candidates taking on important positions. As department heads began to look more and more like Trump rally attendees, the face of American politics changed into an assembly of bold spray tans, unnatural bleach jobs, and rampant Botox. Such is the face of the MAGA movement, but since the start of Trump's second term, these politicians have gone through noticeable shifts in their image.

Blond political figures switched things up into brighter, icier shades of their hair, leaning into a less-than-natural appearance. It seemed that Trump stood as a trendsetter with his infamous orange coloring, as more and more of his supporters fell into a similar rabbit hole of bad spray tans and bronzer. And, of course, the Mar-a-Lago face swept through Congress Hall by storm, carrying with it the likes of Kristi Noem. These looks were proven drastic, and were not always the most flattering transformations.