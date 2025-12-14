The Stunning Transformation Of Jack Nicholson's Daughter, Lorraine

Most know Jack Nicholson as a prolific actor and the star of one of Hollywood's most acclaimed horror movies, but there are six people who know him as "dad." Indeed, "The Shining" alum has fathered half a dozen kids, including the gorgeous Lorraine Nicholson, who has come quite a ways since her early introduction to the spotlight. Lorraine was born in Los Angeles on April 16, 1990, to parents Rebecca Broussard and Jack — she is also the sister of Ray Nicholson, known for hit films such as "Novocaine" and "Smile 2."

Lorraine had quite a lavish life growing up. Opening up to AARP in 2008, Jack said he was very involved in Lorraine and Ray's childhoods, whether it be reading to them or taking them to sporting events and theaters. Not to mention, the perks of nepotism gave Lorraine a chance to check out a real movie production, to the point where her father called her and Ray "good set rats" — but they were likely traumatized by one scene they witnessed. As Jack told AARP, "They walked in on my death scene in 'The Departed.' I said, 'If I can get these two kids really worried, I'm doin' my job!'"

Fortunately, his death scene didn't scare Lorraine off. In fact, it may have done the opposite, as the daughter of the Hollywood legend is now making a name for herself in the industry. From Lorraine's acting gigs to producing and directing, Jack must be proud that his daughter is a multihyphenate, especially when looking back on how far she has come.