The Stunning Transformation Of Jack Nicholson's Daughter, Lorraine
Most know Jack Nicholson as a prolific actor and the star of one of Hollywood's most acclaimed horror movies, but there are six people who know him as "dad." Indeed, "The Shining" alum has fathered half a dozen kids, including the gorgeous Lorraine Nicholson, who has come quite a ways since her early introduction to the spotlight. Lorraine was born in Los Angeles on April 16, 1990, to parents Rebecca Broussard and Jack — she is also the sister of Ray Nicholson, known for hit films such as "Novocaine" and "Smile 2."
Lorraine had quite a lavish life growing up. Opening up to AARP in 2008, Jack said he was very involved in Lorraine and Ray's childhoods, whether it be reading to them or taking them to sporting events and theaters. Not to mention, the perks of nepotism gave Lorraine a chance to check out a real movie production, to the point where her father called her and Ray "good set rats" — but they were likely traumatized by one scene they witnessed. As Jack told AARP, "They walked in on my death scene in 'The Departed.' I said, 'If I can get these two kids really worried, I'm doin' my job!'"
Fortunately, his death scene didn't scare Lorraine off. In fact, it may have done the opposite, as the daughter of the Hollywood legend is now making a name for herself in the industry. From Lorraine's acting gigs to producing and directing, Jack must be proud that his daughter is a multihyphenate, especially when looking back on how far she has come.
The Playboy Mansion was her jungle gym growing up
Jack Nicholson is the reason a young Lorraine Nicholson had an invitation to one of the most uniquely adult spaces in Hollywood. In an essay for Vanity Fair, she opened up about her time at the Playboy Mansion, detailing her after-school playdates with Hugh Hefner's kids, splashing around in the famous "grotto" pool while surrounded by the Playmates and high-profile personalities. She recalled celebrating birthdays and holidays in the less-than-child-friendly environment, including Easter, when the women were aptly dressed in their bunny uniforms.
Lorraine noted that she never actually went to Hefner's estate with Jack, and that it was her nanny — while working for the Hefner family at the time — who took her to the mansion. However, she wrote, "... my father was on the list. Which meant that he could show up at the Mansion, without an invitation, at any time."
Indeed, Jack spent so much time at the Playboy Mansion that he was rumored to have built underground tunnels that connected it to his house. In 2015, a Playboy editor published a series of photos and blueprints that alluded to the excavation of tunnels, starting at the mansion (via People). Those named as part of the project — said to have been completed in the '70s — were seemingly Jack, Kirk Douglas, James Caan, and Warren Beatty. While it was later confirmed to have been an April Fool's Day prank by the magazine, its final words sound like a hilarious call to action toward Lorraine: "[If] you (or your dad or someone you know) saw or used one of these celebrity tunnels, please email us at editors@playboy.com."
Lorraine's childhood best friend was a famous actor
Lorraine Nicholson has described her upbringing as ordinary, aside from the looming existence of her father's fame in the household. In another essay for Vanity Fair, she discussed how Jack Nicholson's high-profile life affected her younger years, specifically noting how she was incredibly close with her father's ex-girlfriend, Lara Flynn Boyle. "When I was nine, my best friend was 30-year-old ingenue Lara Flynn Boyle," she wrote of the "Twin Peaks" star. Lorraine explained how it was comforting to have Boyle's presence in her life, after noting that Jack ran a tight ship. "Up on Mulholland we lived among an almost mausoleum-level quiet," admitted Lorraine, adding that her dad wasn't well-versed in adolescent entertainment, or as she put it, "... though he loved beautiful women, he had no interest in playing with dolls."
Nonetheless, the "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" actor made it pretty clear to his daughter that Lorraine took up a lot of space in his heart; his nickname for her says it all. "Ever since I was a baby, he's called me 'Perf,'" she told People in 2010, revealing that it is "short for perfect." And although she wrote in her Vanity Fair essay that her childhood was "typical," she was arguably raised in an adult world.
She was inaugurated as Miss Golden Globe in 2007
Her cool Hollywood lifestyle didn't end at the gates of the Playboy Mansion; Lorraine Nicholson got the chance to accompany her dad to major award ceremonies. At 16 years old, the actor attended the 2007 Golden Globe Awards with her arm wrapped around Jack Nicholson. At a press conference before the ceremony, it was announced that Lorraine was selected as Miss Golden Globe — a title held by fellow nepo babies Dakota Johnson and Rumer Willis, among others. The honor is typically reserved for the children of celebrities who lend a hand in the production of the event. The organization changed the title to the gender-neutral "Golden Globe Ambassador" in 2018.
Her star-studded environment molded Lorraine's current participation in the industry. "Everybody around me were performers, it didn't even occur to me to do anything else," she told Vanity Fair. She went on to star in multiple films before her 18th birthday, including "Click" (2006), "The Princess Diaries 2" (2004), and "Something's Gotta Give" (2003), the latter of which starred Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.
Lorraine butted heads with her college roommates at Brown University
In his 2008 interview with AARP, Jack Nicholson revealed that he had just taken the "fabulous Lorraine" Nicholson to experience a major adolescent milestone: college tours. He described his daughter as a typical teenager who wasn't keen on spending time with her parents. Nonetheless, Jack was happy to get some "one-on-one" time with Lorraine. Plus, their jaunt around those institutions paid off; she attended Brown University and studied literary arts.
In her sophomore year, Lorraine received the unfortunate housing luck of being thrown into a frat house, per Interview Magazine. The cliché image of a rowdy, up-all-night gang of bros was antithetical to her reserved, book-loving nature, which she said constantly warranted her "waving my fist out my window like a granny, telling them to shut up, and they're asking me, quite honestly, why I live in a fraternity."
Aside from her unorthodox dorming experience, Lorraine still had a unique relationship with her education, though not unlike other Hollywood stars attempting to earn their degree. She took a brief hiatus from school when she was cast as Alana Blanchard, the close friend of Bethany Hamilton, in the 2011 biographical film "Soul Surfer." The movie is about a real-life pro wave rider (Bethany, played by AnnaSophia Robb), who gets her arm severed in a shark attack, and her journey to get back on her board. After promoting the film during college breaks, Lorraine eventually made her way back to Brown full-time and graduated in 2012.
Lorraine Nicholson followed in her father's footsteps after college
Lorraine Nicholson might have ignited her star before Brown, but it was after college when she really made a name for herself. She has chalked up her drive for a career in acting to her father, but the Hollywood star has since pursued another direction behind the camera. After working on music videos at the start of her post-college career, Lorraine made her short film directorial debut with 2017's "Life Boat," which was lauded as a masterpiece after its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
A few years after the resounding praise, Lorraine posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that said "Duke's Aunt" on Instagram, a reference to her sister Jennifer Nicholson's son. The caption of her post read, "The artist formerly known as jack's daughter." Suffice it to say, she is much more than that today.
Still, Lorraine hasn't ceased to gush about Jack Nicholson. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, "He's my mentor. I'm going into the family business because we're so close and he's such an inspiration. I admire him so much." Speaking about the generational advice she's received from her family, Lorraine added, "My grandma always told my father, 'Don't toot your own horn,' which in Nicholson speak means, 'Be modest and let your work speak for [itself].' That's sort of what I applied to not only my acting work, but my everyday work."