Meet Hugh Hefner's 4 Kids

The following article mentions sexual misconduct allegations.

Hugh Hefner was many things. He was the founder of Playboy magazine, a leader in a movement that ushered in new attitudes about sexuality in the United States, a champion of equal rights among marginalized communities. He was accused of sexual misconduct and mistreating the women he lived with. He was a hero to some and a villain to others. And yes, he was also a family man. That said, being a family man didn't always come easily to him.

"I don't enjoy parenthood as such," Hefner told Vanity Fair in 2001. "I don't have a lot in common with children. I must say that in the early part of my second marriage I enjoyed it—in my first marriage my head was somewhere else completely. I really didn't want the children. ... I accepted it as simply a part of life. But parenthood is not a natural thing to me, and it wasn't to my parents, and I think you pass that on to some extent."

While "The Girls Next Door" cast member Holly Madison was one of Hefner's most high-profile relationships, they never wed. He was first married to Mildred Williams, then to Kimberley Conrad. Finally, Hefner married Crystal Harris, who would later become his widow. With two of those women, Hefner had children. Despite what that Vanity Fair interview quote suggests, Hefner had a distinct bond with each of his children. And now, they're all grown up and following their own paths. Take a closer look at Hugh Hefner's four kids.