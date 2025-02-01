The Lavish Life Of Jack Nicholson's Daughter, Lorraine Nicholson

The gorgeous Lorraine Nicholson is one of iconic actor Jack Nicholson's six children. Like other celebrities, some of Jack's kids are not as well known as their siblings. In fact, Jack does not even have a relationship with all of his children, but that is not the case for Lorraine. Born in 1990, she is the elder of Jack Nicholson's two children with Rebecca Broussard.

From a young age, Lorraine's life epitomized Hollywood glamour, and that remains the case in her adulthood. Thanks to her high-profile dad, her first role was at age 13 in Jack's movie "Something's Gotta Give." Now, the Los Angeles-based actress and director is perhaps better known for her work behind the camera. Despite not landing any major acting roles since she was a child, she is reported to have a net worth of $14 million (per The Things).

If her past creative projects (like her short film "Life Boat") are any indication of the direction of her career, her net worth is likely to increase even more. Lorraine stays busy with work but also makes time to enjoy her riches. She lives a lavish life fit for any A-list celebrity, or child of a celebrity, full of Hollywood events and globe-trotting. When she isn't writing or working behind the camera, she's posing for photo shoots in designer clothes and mingling with Hollywood's elite, both on- and off-screen. See just how fabulous a life Lorraine leads now.

