Inside Donald Trump's Fiery Feud With 60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl

Donald Trump has a long history of suing media outlets and publicly sparring with female reporters, in particular. One who's evoked the president's ire time and time again is CBS News stalwart Lesley Stahl. She found herself back on his hit list when Stahl conducted an interview with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in December 2025 for the network's "60 Minutes" segment. Stahl asked Greene some tough questions, which led to the controversial congresswoman getting increasingly agitated throughout the interview. However, Stahl also managed to get some responses out of her that unsurprisingly led to Trump abusing the caps lock key on Truth Social.

Notably, Stahl asked the Georgia representative about the death threats she'd received since breaking ranks with the president, and Greene laid the blame firmly at Trump's feet. "The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words — Marjorie Traitor Greene," she pointed out. "Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump." The host also got Greene to dish on some of her Republican colleagues, whom she claimed are making unflattering comments about their boss behind his back, teasing that the things they are saying "would shock people."

The president didn't take kindly to the interview and he hastily took to Truth Social to insult both women, first decrying the journalist as a "Trump hating, 60 Minutes 'correspondent.'" Trump added that she "still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden's LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!)." Additionally, he accused Stahl of giving airtime to a "poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements." This isn't Trump's first attack on Stahl.