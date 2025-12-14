Inside Donald Trump's Fiery Feud With 60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl
Donald Trump has a long history of suing media outlets and publicly sparring with female reporters, in particular. One who's evoked the president's ire time and time again is CBS News stalwart Lesley Stahl. She found herself back on his hit list when Stahl conducted an interview with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in December 2025 for the network's "60 Minutes" segment. Stahl asked Greene some tough questions, which led to the controversial congresswoman getting increasingly agitated throughout the interview. However, Stahl also managed to get some responses out of her that unsurprisingly led to Trump abusing the caps lock key on Truth Social.
Notably, Stahl asked the Georgia representative about the death threats she'd received since breaking ranks with the president, and Greene laid the blame firmly at Trump's feet. "The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words — Marjorie Traitor Greene," she pointed out. "Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump." The host also got Greene to dish on some of her Republican colleagues, whom she claimed are making unflattering comments about their boss behind his back, teasing that the things they are saying "would shock people."
The president didn't take kindly to the interview and he hastily took to Truth Social to insult both women, first decrying the journalist as a "Trump hating, 60 Minutes 'correspondent.'" Trump added that she "still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden's LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!)." Additionally, he accused Stahl of giving airtime to a "poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements." This isn't Trump's first attack on Stahl.
Donald Trump walked out of an interview with Lesley Stahl back in 2020
As the 2020 presidential elections drew nearer, Lesley Stahl's "60 Minutes" performance caused quite a stir. Her line of questioning infuriated Donald Trump to the extent that he refused to continue their interview. The two became locked in a bitter battle of words before the candidate ultimately threw in the towel and walked off the set. Stahl questioned Trump's affinity for doling out shady nicknames to his opponents and his penchant for calling reporting he doesn't agree with fake news, noting that he'd previously told her he slaps the term on outlets that cover him critically in an attempt to encourage his base to dismiss them altogether.
Naturally, this infuriated the divisive politician, and he clapped back, "I don't have to discredit you, you've discredited yourself," (via YouTube). Stahl then switched gears, clarifying that she didn't intend for their chat to be hostile, to which he responded, "Of course you did," before tearing into her for not asking Former President Joe Biden "tough questions." Stahl had never even interviewed him but Trump insisted that she did. He left shortly thereafter, refusing to go on, and swiftly hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to air his grievances.
The president criticized Stahl for not wearing a mask after the interview had concluded, posting a video clip as proof. Trump then followed up by promising his followers that he would soon be releasing the unedited interview himself before it even hit the airwaves. As he instructed viewers, "Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q's." Needless to say, his opinion about Stahl hasn't changed since.