Details About Princess Diana's Niece Lady Eliza & Her Lavish Proposal Story

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, is engaged. Spencer is the daughter of Lady Di's brother, Charles Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken (née Lockwood). Spencer's fiance, Channing Millerd, got down on one knee while the couple was vacationing in Santorini, Greece, in July 2025. Millerd planned every last detail of the dreamy proposal, and he even set up a camera to capture the special moments. "I laughed and I cried," Spencer told Hello! magazine. "I don't know how he pulled it all off, but it was so special. He did the most amazing job — above and beyond. I couldn't have dreamt of such a beautiful setting. It really was a dream come true."

What was set up to be a romantic night in the popular destination turned out to be so much more than Spencer could have imagined. She told Hello! that the whole thing felt like an "out-of-body experience." She and Millerd had been together for 15 years before he popped the question. The happy couple shared the news on Instagram, sharing the pictures from the evening. "Forever and Ever," Spencer captioned a joint post on July 31, 2025. In their interview with Hello!, Spencer and Millerd went on to share details of the stunning engagement ring that Millerd picked out with the help of his father and his brother-in-law.