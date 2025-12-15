Details About Princess Diana's Niece Lady Eliza & Her Lavish Proposal Story
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, is engaged. Spencer is the daughter of Lady Di's brother, Charles Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken (née Lockwood). Spencer's fiance, Channing Millerd, got down on one knee while the couple was vacationing in Santorini, Greece, in July 2025. Millerd planned every last detail of the dreamy proposal, and he even set up a camera to capture the special moments. "I laughed and I cried," Spencer told Hello! magazine. "I don't know how he pulled it all off, but it was so special. He did the most amazing job — above and beyond. I couldn't have dreamt of such a beautiful setting. It really was a dream come true."
What was set up to be a romantic night in the popular destination turned out to be so much more than Spencer could have imagined. She told Hello! that the whole thing felt like an "out-of-body experience." She and Millerd had been together for 15 years before he popped the question. The happy couple shared the news on Instagram, sharing the pictures from the evening. "Forever and Ever," Spencer captioned a joint post on July 31, 2025. In their interview with Hello!, Spencer and Millerd went on to share details of the stunning engagement ring that Millerd picked out with the help of his father and his brother-in-law.
Channing Millerd found the perfect diamond in Cape Town
Chatting with Hello! magazine, Channing Millerd shared some details about the ring that he chose for Lady Eliza Spencer. He found the pear-shaped diamond at a jeweler in Cape Town, South Africa — the country in which he and Spencer first met — and designed the setting himself. The ring, which Spencer calls "the most beautiful ring ever," features a 2.5-carat, pear-cut center stone set in platinum. The gorgeous bauble was a focal point of the couple's impromptu engagement photoshoot in the village of Oia, which is located on the island.
So, what's next for the happy couple? Why, a wedding of course. "We're quite keen on a destination wedding," Spencer said of their future nuptials. "Some of our best memories have been made in the Mediterranean. Then, at the same time, all of our friends and family have done weddings in Cape Town." She's also open to tying the knot in Lake Como, Italy, though she admits she'd have to visit first. If she and Millerd do end up choosing Lake Como for their wedding, they'd be in good company: Several other celebrities have tied the knot in the Northern province, including George and Amal Clooney, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.