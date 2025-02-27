The Lavish Life Of Charles Spencer's First Wife, Victoria Aitken

It is no secret that the most elite corners of British society are riddled with unhappy marriages. Lady Diana Spencer and King Charles III perhaps stand as the most obvious case of this phenomenon. During their 15-year marriage, Charles largely ignored Diana — opting instead to spend his time with the alluring future Queen Camilla Parker-Bowles. However, Diana was not the only Spencer woman to enter an unhappy union. When she was just a child, Diana watched as her own mother, Frances Shand Kydd, left the family for a new lover. Later, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, would marry Victoria Aitken and embark on a tumultuous marriage of his own.

Advertisement

Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken were perhaps ill-matched from the very beginning. He was a young viscount dealing with unresolved childhood traumas. She was a model who didn't come from nobility. Rather than take the time to get to know each other before tying the knot, they jumped into a whirlwind marriage. They then began an ill-fated union that would land both of their names in the tabloids in the years to come. Aitken, in particular, would tell the press that her marriage had been one heartbreak after the other.

Although marrying an earl-to-be was not always a good thing for Aitken, it did provide her with some benefits. Fancy houses and gorgeous jewelry were just a part of her lifestyle. Indeed, Aitken has lived extremely lavishly.

Advertisement