The Lavish Life Of Charles Spencer's First Wife, Victoria Aitken
It is no secret that the most elite corners of British society are riddled with unhappy marriages. Lady Diana Spencer and King Charles III perhaps stand as the most obvious case of this phenomenon. During their 15-year marriage, Charles largely ignored Diana — opting instead to spend his time with the alluring future Queen Camilla Parker-Bowles. However, Diana was not the only Spencer woman to enter an unhappy union. When she was just a child, Diana watched as her own mother, Frances Shand Kydd, left the family for a new lover. Later, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, would marry Victoria Aitken and embark on a tumultuous marriage of his own.
Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken were perhaps ill-matched from the very beginning. He was a young viscount dealing with unresolved childhood traumas. She was a model who didn't come from nobility. Rather than take the time to get to know each other before tying the knot, they jumped into a whirlwind marriage. They then began an ill-fated union that would land both of their names in the tabloids in the years to come. Aitken, in particular, would tell the press that her marriage had been one heartbreak after the other.
Although marrying an earl-to-be was not always a good thing for Aitken, it did provide her with some benefits. Fancy houses and gorgeous jewelry were just a part of her lifestyle. Indeed, Aitken has lived extremely lavishly.
Victoria Aitken was a successful model
Victoria Aitken wasn't necessarily tabloid famous until she began dating Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. However, she had a fascinating life even before crossing paths with her first husband. In her youth — when she was still known by her maiden name, Victoria Lockwood — the young Brit actually attempted a career in the modeling world. With her willowy figure and expressive eyes, Aitken quickly impressed some of the biggest names in the business. The American designer, Ralph Lauren, was said to have been particularly taken with her. As reported to Tatler, Lauren once went so far as to call Aitken "the most beautiful girl in the world."
When Aitken's career took off, the young model decided to leave the country. Rather than seek work in London, she headed to New York City — where opportunities for advancement abounded. Even though she was just a teenager, Aitken grew very successful very quickly. By the time she did return to England, she had transformed into the kind of woman that magazines wanted to plaster on their front pages. She became a cover girl for brands like Tatler, Company, and Lei Glamour Italia. This gave Aitken's life a touch of glitz and glamour that would follow her into her later years.
She married Princess Diana's brother in a society wedding
Victoria Aitken was so glamorous in the 1980s that she immediately caught the eye of Britain's most eligible bachelor. Charles Spencer — then styled the Viscount Althorp — was part of one of the most influential families in the country. After all, his sister, Princess Diana, was then poised to become the next queen of England. His nephew, Prince William, was second-in-line to the throne. Even Spencer himself was set to inherit an impressive estate and become an earl. Spencer wanted to share all this with Aitken from almost the moment he met her. Indeed, he popped the question and began planning the wedding of the season within six weeks of meeting her.
On September 16, 1989, Spencer and Aitken tied the knot in an elegant ceremony. Aitken wore an ornate, Medieval-inspired gown designed by couture creator Thomasz Starzewski. As reported by The New York Times at the time, Starzewski was given just eight weeks to originate and then sew the piece. However, as the designer told the publication, Aitken knew exactly what she wanted. The bride paired the gown with an iconic piece of jewelry — the very same Spencer tiara that Princess Diana had already worn to her own wedding. Dating back to 1767, this piece represented the Spencer family's place in the British aristocracy. By the end of the ceremony, Victoria was officially the Viscountess Althorp.
Victoria Aitken began developing an astounding jewelry connection
The Spencer tiara is not the only piece of jewelry that Victoria Aitken got to wear in light of her marriage to Charles Spencer, the future 9th Earl Spencer. The model also was gifted an engagement ring with an eye-catching design. The piece combined a stunning ruby with a glittering diamond in order to form the shape of a heart. Miniature diamonds were then placed around the exterior to emphasize the shape. And, more diamonds yet were arranged above the heart design to form a crown. Although some royal fans have applauded the ring for its apparent "uniqueness," it's worth noting that the design was strikingly similar to a ring presented to Queen Victoria on the occasion of her own 1840 nuptials.
This beautiful engagement ring — and potential tribute to one of Britain's most beloved queens — was hardly the only piece of expensive jewelry to grace Victoria Aitken's collection. Over the years, the model accrued a fair number of pricey pieces. By the time Aitken and Charles had welcomed their three daughters and one son, they had jewels to spare. Aitken's twin daughters, Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, would one day tell Natural Diamonds that some of their first memories were of watching their mom try on her most gorgeous pieces. "Her jewelry had so much sentimental value to her, so whenever the diamonds came out, it was an indication that wherever she was going must be special," Eliza said.
Victoria Aitken lived at Althorp House
In 1992, Charles Spencer's father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, died unexpectedly at the age of 68. As dictated by the long British tradition of male primogeniture, this meant that Charles Spencer became the 9th Earl Spencer. Victoria Aitken, in turn, was styled the Countess Spencer. Bound by duty and convention, Charles and Aitken took over the historic Althorp House estate. Set on 550 acres of gorgeous green land, this 90-room building provided more than enough space for the couple to raise their ever-expanding family. Aitken and Charles lived at Althorp with their four children, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Louis, Viscount Spencer. As far as we can tell, growing up in such a historic home sure seemed to be a magical experience.
Speaking on this matter to Tatler in 2024, Eliza gushed at the property's beauty. "It is a truly special and beautiful place. Having spent the first three years of our lives at Althorp, exploring and discovering it as children, and being part of a long heritage of Spencers that have lived there, it has always felt like another home. And of course it conjures up memories of family Christmases as children, with our extended family all together," she said. It likely didn't hurt that the mansion was the pinnacle of luxury. The home's state dining room, dramatic staircases, and historic chandeliers are opulent enough to make you feel like you're on the set of a historical drama.
She moved into a South African mansion
As much as Victoria Aitken presumably enjoyed her life at Althorp house, the then-aristocrat did not want to stay in England forever. Sure, the country was Aitken's longtime home, but at the same time it was not easy being Princess Diana's sister-in-law. Throughout the 1990s, as the beloved People's Princess attracted press attention, so did her extended family. In hopes of keeping her little ones as far from the limelight as possible, Aitken decided to pack up her life and take her young brood down to Cape Town, South Africa. With the support of her then-husband, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, the former model began her life anew on a different continent.
Just because Aitken wanted a fresh start did not mean that she was ready to leave her life of privilege. After a bit of house hunting, Spencer purchased the magnificent Tarrystone Estate, and the couple moved there indefinitely in 1995. Like Althorp House, Tarrystone Estate boasted extensive grounds. However, unlike the historic Spencer estate, the family's home in South Africa was built in the middle of two acres of active vineyards. This meant that they had a bit of wine country in their own home. Aitken and Spencer also would have had access to private swimming facilities, tennis courts, and a library decorated with a decadent fireplace. Considering this five-star set-up, it is perhaps unsurprising that the property was listed at around $6 million in 2014.
Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken had a headline-grabbing divorce
As much as Victoria Aitken tried to avoid the British tabloids, she was just too famous to escape the headlines. This was especially true in 1997 when she and Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, filed for divorce. The couple's split garnered attention in the way that only the break-ups of the wealthy manage to do — in the spotlight. According to press coverage of the separation, Spencer was unfaithful to Aitken throughout their marriage. As a result, tensions grew between the pair. Things came to a boil, however, when Spencer reportedly told Aitken he wanted a divorce while he was in the middle of a bath. Quick to make light of these sorts of situations, the British press dubbed Spencer "Lord of the Flings" and "Lord Lovecheat."
Some reports indicated that Spencer would even mock Aitken's looks and intelligence. Per The Guardian, Princess Diana's brother told a horrible joke about his wife at his 30th birthday bash. Referencing his father, Spencer said, "The ideal bride, in his opinion, was one who would stick with me through thick and thin. Well, those who know Victoria know she's thick — and she's also thin." Although it can't have been easy for Aitken to watch the world judge some of the worst moments of her marriage, the media coverage of her divorce came with the privilege of her position. In other words, it represented the dark side of her fame and fortune.
Victoria Aitken became a volunteer and philanthropist
Just because Victoria Aitken lives a lavish life doesn't mean that she is a stranger to struggle or adversity. When she was a young model in New York City trying to make her name in the industry, Aikten was introduced to drugs and alcohol. She began using heroin and developed an addiction that would follow her for decades. As she would later tell Hello! (via the Daily Mail), "There are no holidays from this illness. The price of freedom is constant vigilance. I attend recovery meetings every week and I will do so for the rest of my life."
Aitken has long benefited from immense financial privilege, and as a result, she has the time and resources to focus on the issues that are important to her. After achieving sobriety, Aitken opened a branch of Stepping Stones, an organization that helps people work through their own addiction issues. She also became a counselor with the group — dedicating her time to helping others live a drug-free life. These philanthropic efforts have allowed Aitken to use her wealth to make her community a better place.
She had a son with wealthy businessman John Aitken
Before Victoria Aitken found sobriety, she spent some time in rehab. There, she met someone special — who understood the challenges related to addiction. John Aitken was a South African businessman who had made his fortune running a major clothing company. He, too, had struggled with drug misuse and had no issues relating to what Victoria was going through. It didn't take long for Victoria and John to develop a deep relationship, and before long, the two discovered that they were expecting. Upon announcing her pregnancy, Victoria told the press, "The baby is very much wanted ... This completes us as a family unit" (via Hello!). Their son, Samuel Aitken, was born in 2003.
For a time, it seemed that Victoria and John were the perfect couple. They raised Samuel together and even planned a January 2005 wedding in which they said their vows. Because of their respective fortunes, Victoria and John lived comfortably. However, after the latter relapsed in 2009, their marriage fell to pieces, and Victoria began seeing a man by the name of John Clinch.
Of course, as a privileged family, the Aitkens found that their separation was intrinsically related to money. Per a report in the Daily Mail, John was so upset by the divorce that he sued Clinch for £250,000 ($316,000). Apparently, he felt this value could pay for the "loss of affection, comfort, society and services of the said Victoria."
Princess Diana's sister-in-law attended Prince Harry's wedding
When Victoria Aitken first married Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer in 1989, a very special page boy participated in the wedding. Prince Harry himself came out to Althorp House for the nuptials of his maternal uncle and aunt-to-be. Accompanied by his mother, the adorable little red head got to experience one of the most important society events of the season. Plus, he all but stole the show in his cute burgundy hat and sash.
Although Harry was quite young at the time of this Spencer family wedding, he might not have forgotten the event. At the very least, it's fair to say that he did not forget his Spencer aunt and cousins — despite their choice to live far away in South Africa. When it came time for Harry to marry Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2018, he was sure to include Aitken and her children on the invite list. Wearing a light green Burberry dress, Aitken looked as regal as ever. And, even though she was no longer a countess, she fit right in with the British upper crust. After all, Aitken remains an integral part of the Spencer family — despite having divorced her children's father.
Victoria Aitken watched her daughters become society girls
Although Victoria Aitken's days as a society girl are long over, the same cannot be said about her daughters. Like all of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer's children, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Lady Amelia Spencer hold aristocratic titles. And, although they remained out of the spotlight during their respective childhoods in South Africa, the trio of women has not been afraid to get a taste of fame. Since finishing their studies, all three of Aitken's daughters have moved to London and begun modeling careers. Like their mother before them, Kitty, Eliza, and Amelia have all appeared on the cover of Tatler. And, they have represented major brands like Versace, Bulgari, and Balenciaga.
All this means that Aitken has had the immense privilege of watching her three daughters transform into famous society girls. Whereas some parents have to worry about their children's future prospects or financial security, Aitken has witnessed her girls' journey to the top. The best part is that Kitty, Amelia, and Eliza have all been accepted into elite circles. In 2024, the Spencer girls joined Prince William at the philanthropic Centrepoint Awards — recognizing the accomplishments of homeless youths. For Aitken, it must have been uplifting to see her daughters join their cousin in his efforts to create awareness about important charitable causes.
She forged a friendship with Meghan Markle
Victoria Aitken's daughters are not the only ones who have forged ties to members of the British royal family. Aitken herself is said to have created an unlikely friendship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. As reported by the Daily Mail, Meghan has met up with Aitken several times over the years when visiting the African continent. The two are even rumored to have gone out to dinner together without Prince Harry. It sure seems safe to assume the duo have developed a friendship of their own.
Although it's hard to say what Meghan and Aitken like to talk about, the two women do seem to have quite a bit in common. For starters, they both know what it's like to be in a high-profile marriage. What's more, they both made a point of leaving England to put down roots somewhere far away from the British press. While Aitken didn't marry a royal, she did marry the brother of one of the most famous royals in recent history (who also happened to be Meghan's late mother-in-law). Suffice it to say, she and Meghan probably have a few things to connect over.