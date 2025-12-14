Details About Fox News Anchor Bret Baier's Friendship With Sylvester Stallone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hollywood might look big on TV and in movies, but in reality, it's a small world. It seems like everyone knows everyone in this town, especially considering the celebrities you might not have known are best friends. But one of the unforeseen connections in the industry is Sylvester Stallone's secret friendship with Fox News' chief political anchor, Bret Baier. While the two have kept it professional in interviews on camera, they have been discreetly hanging out behind the scenes. Nonetheless, tabloids have picked up on it, something Baier discussed with colleague Brian Kilmeade on his podcast, the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

Kilmeade spilled that he saw news of Baier and Stallone's dinner double-date in the New York Post during a May 2021 episode, which Baier confirmed. According to the "Special Report" host, he had only met the "Rocky" star two months prior, but the pair really hit it off. They made plans to dine with their families after their wives connected through mutual friends. "He's a really interesting guy and his wife, Jennifer, is so lovely," Baier said of Stallone. "I really enjoyed the conversation, and it was really interesting."

Over the years, Baier and Stallone have seemingly remained close. In 2025, they spent Independence Day together in the Hamptons, as seen in an Instagram photo from Baier. A photo posted on Facebook — but was originally shared on Amy Baier's Instagram story — gave a glimpse into Baier's birthday bash in August the same year. Front and center in the photo of a group dining on the beach was none other than Stallone.