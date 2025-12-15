Netflix's 2025 Christmas Movies Ranked From Worst To First
'Tis the season to cuddle up on the couch and binge holiday movies. From Hallmark's leading ladies, who always seem to be moving from New York to a Christmas-themed small town, to hilarious family-friendly classics (shout-out to Ruby Sue in "Christmas Vacation"), there are tons of feel-good movies that can help viewers dive into those seasonal vibes. In 2025, Netflix released five Christmas movies to spread a bit of cheer, but considering just how cheesy some holiday specials can be, we couldn't help but wonder which ones are really worth watching.
To get to the bottom of this, we binge watched all five Netflix Christmas specials and ranked them from worst to first. Obviously, these holiday movies aren't exactly poised for the list of most iconic Oscar moments, so we didn't set out to judge features like cinematography or brilliant acting. Instead, we paid special attention to each film's originality, holiday setting, and overall ability to exude feel-good energy. Our conclusions? There are at least a couple of Netflix movies that will make you want to pour a cup of hot cocoa and immerse yourself into the world of good tidings and Christmas magic.
#5 My Secret Santa
The premise of "My Secret Santa" is fun and totally original. A single mom by the name of Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) hopes to send her daughter to an expensive resort snowboarding school, but can't afford the cost. Her solution? Securing a job at the resort so that she can snag a 50% employee discount. The only problem is that the sole opening is a gig as Santa Claus. With the help of her costume-obsessed brother and brother-in-law, she disguises herself as an old man to lock down the job. But, as time goes on and Taylor falls for the resort owner's son, her secret is bound to come out.
While "My Secret Santa" may score points for creativity, there are places were it is perhaps too creative. The Santa Claus job for some reason pays $2,000 per week — or a whopping $104,000 per year. That's quite an improvement from the national average of $30 per hour (or $1,200 per week), per Payscale. Taylor manages to cinch the job under the name of Hugh Mann, but the resort payroll never seems to realize that her bank account is under another name. Plus, as many viewer reactions revealed, it's hard to get over the fact that the resort never did a background check on Santa. The "My Secret Santa" filming locations at two charming Canadian ski resorts were totally Christmasy, and the feel-good energy was definitely there. The storyline, though, was simply too out-of-touch.
#4 The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
"The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2" is the only Spanish-language film featured among Netflix's 2025 Christmas movies. Recommended by the streaming platform for kids ages seven and up, it's also probably the most family-friendly. A father named Salva (Ernesto Sevilla) and his son Lucas (Unax Hayden) decide to save Christmas after Santa Claus is kidnapped by Candela Iriarte (Maríá Botto), the evil CEO of Planet Toys.
The movie contains all the elements of a good Christmas special, including a peek into Santa's workshop, an easily-outsmarted villain, and a battle for Christmas that takes place at a toy store. Although this storyline may not be particularly original, the movie constantly pokes fun at its own clichés through ironic acting, exaggerated drama, and self-referential jokes. The result is a movie that brings the feel-good energy that we all hope to experience in a holiday film.
While "The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2" is definitely a fun watch, it may not appeal to everyone. Kids will definitely enjoy the sillier elements of the movie more than adults. And, the setting in Spain is something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it gives viewers a glimpse into a fun European Christmas, but on the other, there are some cultural hurdles that may be difficult for an American audience to surmount. The movie's humor — particularly the irony — may not translate well, possibly leaving viewers feeling unfilled at the end of the film.
#3 A Merry Little Ex-Mas
If "The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2" is guaranteed to keep the kids entertained, "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" is for the grown-ups. Kate and Everett are a divorced couple in the midst of "consciously uncoupling," but as the holiday season grows closer, they begin to rediscover old feelings — and uncover old wounds. This movie is original in that it focuses on an older couple — who already have two young adult children — and explores the places where their relationship could improve. However, it does a really nice job of balancing the more serious issue of divorce with typical holiday movie clichés. We are talking about the kind of lighthearted Christmas jokes, silly acting, and soapy vibes that can make a movie so bad that it's actually fun to watch.
Where "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" really wins us over, though, is the adorable small town setting. The fictional Winterlight, Vermont really seems to take on a role of its own, with its cute Christmas tree farm, old Victorian houses, and gossipy villagers. The cast is also a welcome walk down memory lane, with Alicia Silverstone from "Clueless" playing Kate, and Oliver Hudson from "The Rules of Engagement" taking on the role of her ex. An added bonus is seeing Melissa Joan Hart from "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch" in the role of Kate's BFF. Is the movie totally cheesy? Yeah, but it's fun. And, cheesy is kind of also the point.
#2 Jingle Bell Heist
Crime and Christmas may not seem like a common combination, but "Jingle Bell Heist" is not your average holiday movie — nor is its main character, Sophia (Olivia Holt), your typical hero. If she was in "A Christmas Carol," Sophia would almost certainly pocket Ebenezer Scrooge's golden watch and gift it to Tiny Tim. But, "Jingle Bell Heist" isn't set in 19th century Britain but rather in the sparkling world of modern London at Christmastime. And, Sophia — accompanied by her accomplice, Nick (Connor Swindells) — aren't after a Christmas goose but rather a store of riches hidden away inside a major British department store.
As far as originality goes, this movie takes the cake. Forget your typical holiday romance — and all the soapy feels that it may entail. This storyline abounds in twists and turns, and the unpredictability of it all makes "Jingle Bell Heist" a true pleasure to watch. The setting in London also gives the film a surprisingly traditional feel, as scenes in the decked-out department store and cozy pub contribute to its atmosphere. The only place where "Jingle Bell Heist" ultimately lacks is the realm of feel-good vibes. At its core, the movie is a tale of thievery, and while the ending is definitely satisfying, it doesn't necessarily spread Christmas cheer — at least not in the classic sense. Overall, this 2025 Netflix Christmas hit is perfect for anyone looking for unique storytelling in a holiday setting.
#1 Champagne Problems
In our ranking of Netflix's 2025 Christmas offerings, "Champagne Problems" definitely comes out on top. High-powered corporate executive, Sydney (Minka Kelly), heads to Paris to acquire a failing family-owned champagne vineyard. But, when she meets the owner's charming son, Henri (Tom Wozniczka), she begins to doubt her purpose — both professionally and personally. At first glance, this may not seem like the most original of holiday movies — playing off of the old big city girl/small town boy cliché. However, the way that the movie integrates French literature, food, and sayings into the script gives it a refreshing little "je ne sais quoi" that makes it stand out from other romantic holiday films.
The visual element of Christmas in France is also key to the movie's success. A snowy chateau, horse-drawn carriage, and lots of holiday champagne provide an atmosphere that's bound to draw viewers in. Scenes that alternate between a rural vineyard in Champagne and the iconic streets of Paris truly set the scene for romance. And, although French movies are famous for their ambivalent endings, "Champagne Problems" is ultimately an American production that's dripping in feel-good vibes. Even folks who don't love champagne will find that this is one of the Christmas movies that you cannot miss this holiday season. As far as cheesy romances go, this one is unusually well-done. The secret? A great deal of French cheese — think Brie and Camembert.
Methodology
To create this ranking of Netflix's 2025 Christmas movies, we watched every single one over the course of two days. While we tuned in, we assigned each film points based on the originality of the storyline, the holiday spirit of the setting, and the overall feel-good sensation of the ending.
As our particular take on each film is not universal, we were sure to scour sites like IMDb and Reddit for the reactions of other viewers. This allowed us to take other perspectives into account as we put together our rankings. Ultimately, this strategy was helpful in allowing us to confirm that we were not the only ones confused by the lack of realism in "My Secret Santa." It also was a great way to assess the overall positive way that "The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2" was perceived by younger audiences — not to mention the excitement experienced by other viewers toward the re-appearance of once-popular '90s actresses in "A Merry Little Ex-Mas." We also asked our most romance-addicted friends to watch "Champagne Problems," and their incredibly positive reactions to the film helped us confirm its status as the #1 Netflix Christmas movie of 2025.