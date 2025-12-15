Netflix's 2025 Christmas Movies Ranked From Worst To First

The premise of "My Secret Santa" is fun and totally original. A single mom by the name of Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) hopes to send her daughter to an expensive resort snowboarding school, but can't afford the cost. Her solution? Securing a job at the resort so that she can snag a 50% employee discount. The only problem is that the sole opening is a gig as Santa Claus. With the help of her costume-obsessed brother and brother-in-law, she disguises herself as an old man to lock down the job. But, as time goes on and Taylor falls for the resort owner's son, her secret is bound to come out.

While "My Secret Santa" may score points for creativity, there are places were it is perhaps too creative. The Santa Claus job for some reason pays $2,000 per week — or a whopping $104,000 per year. That's quite an improvement from the national average of $30 per hour (or $1,200 per week), per Payscale. Taylor manages to cinch the job under the name of Hugh Mann, but the resort payroll never seems to realize that her bank account is under another name. Plus, as many viewer reactions revealed, it's hard to get over the fact that the resort never did a background check on Santa. The "My Secret Santa" filming locations at two charming Canadian ski resorts were totally Christmasy, and the feel-good energy was definitely there. The storyline, though, was simply too out-of-touch.