Hallmark's Leading Ladies And The Christmas Movies That Started It All
As Mariah Carey once said, it's time! The holiday season is always exciting for Hallmark lovers, as fan-favorite actors return to the small screen for the network's annual Countdown to Christmas programming run. Each October, Hallmark kicks off the highly anticipated schedule of holiday series and movies featuring both old and new productions. In fact, the network released 40 new movies in 2020 alone. The 2024 countdown saw slightly fewer new films with 32 movie premieres, including the debut of "Holiday Crashers" and "Happy Howlidays."
The cozy settings, hopelessly romantic scripts, and recurring cast members provide cheery, family-friendly entertainment for audiences far and wide. It's just the type of entertainment actor Lacey Chabert craves. "I'm the kind of person who wants to sit down and watch something that makes me feel good," the Hallmark Channel legend told Vulture in 2022. "I want something that's uplifting or funny or moving. When I have interactions with fans, they say the same thing. You can sit down and watch something that's going to leave you feeling good." After all, Hallmark Christmas movies can be beneficial for your mental health.
Of course, Chabert is just one of the leading ladies who rule the Hallmark Channel during the holiday season. Pour yourself a thermos of hot cocoa, lace up your boots, and grab your coat, because we're about to take a little walk back to the Hallmark Christmas movies that started it all.
Lacey Chabert is so fetch in Matchmaker Santa
From "Mean Girls" to Hallmark, Lacey Chabert brings her characters to life in a memorable way. The actor began her journey to becoming the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas" with her role as Melanie Hogan in "Matchmaker Santa." The rest of the cast includes Florence Henderson, Adam Mayfield, John Ratzenberger, and Thad Luckinbill. In the flick, the holidays take an unexpected turn when a cozy fire ignites between a bakery owner and her boyfriend's best friend. The film premiered in November 2012.
As one of the female actors with the most Hallmark movies on their resume, Chabert has some holiday credits with the network, including "The Sweetest Christmas" and "Christmas in Rome." She has also starred in the film series "All My Heart" and "Crossword Mysteries." For 2025's "She's Making a List," Chabert reunited with "My Secret Valentine" co-star Andrew Walker.
"Bringing Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker together for their first-ever Hallmark Christmas movie is a dream come true for our fans," said Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media Jennifer Kramer, as reported by Deadline. "'She's Making a List' captures the heart, humor, and holiday magic our viewers love, and we can't wait to share this unforgettable story with them this season." This is the "Party of Five" actor's 16th holiday film with the network. No wonder Chabert may not always remember the plots of all of her Hallmark Christmas movies.
Kimberley Sustad finds the purfect match in The Nine Lives of Christmas
Kimberley Sustad's Hallmark holiday movie debut dates back to November 2014 with "The Nine Lives of Christmas." Sustad starred as Marilee in the film alongside Brandon Routh's Zachary Stone and Gregory Harrison's Sam. Marilee is a veterinarian who finds herself helping a romantically avoidant Zachary Stone take care of his new cat. The two hit it off instantly, forcing Zachary to rethink his perspective on relationships. The film would be the start of Sustad's recurring lead opportunities in the network's holiday productions, including the 2021 sequel "The Nine Kittens of Christmas."
Sustad's other Hallmark holiday films include "A Godwink Christmas," "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen" for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, "Lights, Camera, Christmas!," and 2025's "Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper." "It has been an incredible season of meeting so many of you and hearing your stories and how these movies impact you," Sustad captioned an Instagram post ahead of the 2024 premiere of "The Santa Class." "Knowing they bring you so much joy gives us all such a great purpose. Thank you for that." She was also a lead in the network's "Game of Love," "The Real West," and "North to Home." Sustad has also appeared on Syfy's "Continuum," The CW's "Supernatural," and Jordan Peele's reboot of "The Twilight Zone."
Erin Krakow competes for love in A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Erin Krakow's first Hallmark Christmas movie was "A Cookie Cutter Christmas," which debuted in November 2014. The movie also features David Haydn-Jones, Miranda Frigon, and Alan Thicke. "Two longtime rivals and elementary school teachers duke it out during the holidays in a Christmas cookie bake-off, but their real feud ignites over a shared interest in a handsome single dad," reads the Hallmark Channel synopsis. "With both determined to win the prize and the romance, their competitiveness could jeopardize what matters most this Christmas season." Krakow demonstrates the tension between taking the high road and crushing the competition in this quirky, jolly romance.
Since this film, Krakow has become a recurring leading lady for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas productions. The "When Calls the Heart" star's holiday film credits with the network include the "Finding Father Christmas" movies, "Santa Tell Me," and 2025's "Christmas Above the Clouds" with Tyler Hynes. The two previously starred opposite one another in "It Was Always You." "There's been this passionate craving, or desire for the two of us to work together again, and so I'm thrilled that we were able to deliver on this project. I hope there are many more in our future," Krakow said of Hynes in a chat with Us Weekly. The Juilliard School graduate's other acting credits include Lifetime's "Army Wives," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the soap opera "Guiding Light."
Nikki DeLoach experiences holiday magic in Christmas Land
Nikki DeLoach made her Hallmark debut during the most wonderful time of the year with "Christmas Land," which premiered in December 2015. In it, DeLoach plays a New York businesswoman who inherits a place called Christmas Land. And so, she must head out to the country to figure out what she's going to do with the property. However, after she meets a local lawyer, going back to her life in the city becomes less appealing.
DeLoach also landed roles in Hallmark's holiday films "Cranberry Christmas," "Five More Minutes," and 2025's "A Grande Ole Opry Christmas." She also co-wrote "Christmas for Keeps" and starred in "The Gift of Peace." The wife and mother of two told Woman's World, "I always say that the world of Hallmark is like magical realism, and that's always been one of my favorite genres to read...These movies make people happy. They make them feel safe. They make them feel joy, often in a world where it's hard to find joy, it's hard to feel safe... It's like if you're in a desert, Hallmark is the water that you stumble across."
Her showbiz career began way before Hallmark came calling. When DeLoach was 14 years old, she landed a spot on the cast of "The Mickey Mouse Club" alongside a number of future stars, including Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.
Jill Wagner's character is a bit of a Grinch in Christmas Cookies
Jill Wagner stars as Hannah alongside Wes Brown's Jake in the 2016 film "Christmas Cookies." In the flick, she plays a character who is sent to a small town called Cookie Jar — yes, really — to shut down the local cookie factory. However, the ordeal becomes complicated when factory owner Jake's infectious holiday spirit begins to win her over. With holiday sweets and tree ornaments galore, "Christmas Cookies" shows off Wagner's acting ability as she displays her character's development from Grinch to Christmas lover.
Wagner also has roles in "Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle," "Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa," "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses," "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy," and "Hearts of Winter." Needless to say, she loves a cozy made-for-TV flick. As she told Numéro Netherlands, "I think of these romantic comedies as modern-day fairytales. In a world with so much heaviness, it's nice to have a role that takes you out of it for a bit." Outside of Hallmark, her acting credits include "Teen Wolf" and "Lioness." She's also found success with presenting gigs, hosting shows like "Wipeout."
Brooke D'Orsay pines for the owner of a tree in Miss Christmas
Brooke D'Orsay made her Countdown to Christmas debut with "Miss Christmas" in November 2017. D'Orsay plays Holly, a young woman who has been tasked with finding just the right tree for an annual tree lighting ceremony in Chicago. Her search takes a turn when a kid reaches out to offer his family's tree without his dad's permission. When Holly goes to retrieve the tree, things heat up between her and the dad.
D'Orsay has also starred in Hallmark's "Christmas in Love," "Nostalgic Christmas," "Christmas in Love," and the December 2025 film "Oy to the World!" with Jake Epstein. "The reason I love doing Hallmark movies is due to the good-hearted nature of the stories," D'Orsay told The Harlton Empire. "I hope fans will feel the depths of their importance, and be reminded that as people, we are not replaceable. Machines should never replace us. Our ability to love and care for each other is what makes life worth living." In addition to her many Hallmark credits, the Canadian native has appeared on "Royal Pains," "Drop Dead Diva," and "Two and a Half Men."
Alison Sweeney falls in love during Christmas at Holly Lodge
While the second movie in the "Murder, She Baked" series was indeed a yuletide mystery, Alison Sweeney's role in "Christmas at Holly Lodge" really kicked off her Hallmark Christmas movie career. Sweeney starred as Sophie, alongside Jordan Bridges' Evan and Sheryl Lee Ralph's Nadine, in the December 2017 production. "When a major developer sends Evan to evaluate the value of Holly Lodge, he and lodge owner Sophie have an instant attraction," the Hallmark Channel summary reads. "But when Sophie realizes the reason for Evan's stay, she must convince him the lodge is a bad investment–– while trying not to fall in love." It's a festive and love-filled Hallmark original, indeed.
The "Days of Our Lives" actor is also credited as an actor and executive producer for "Hannah Swensen Mysteries" and "Chronicle Mysteries." She's also known for her role in the Hallmark movie franchise "The Wedding Veil." "I love the characters. I love the family dynamic, the actors, the cast, and the crew that I work with on these projects," Sweeney told Reader's Digest in July 2025 about her interest in Hallmark productions. "I have so much fun going into work every day, making these movies and reading the fan responses. It's so inspiring to get to know them, see how they're feeling, and get that feedback. We've done 12 movies, and it's a big part of my life." Furthermore, the 13-season host of "The Biggest Loser" has also penned multiple books.
Ashley Williams reconsiders her relationship in Christmas in Evergreen
Ashley Williams made her Countdown to Christmas debut in December 2017 with "Christmas in Evergreen." The cast includes Williams, Teddy Sears, Holly Robinson Peete, and Barbara Niven. Williams' character plans to visit her boyfriend during the holidays, but she instead ends up stuck in the small town of Evergreen. There, she connects with a father and his young daughter, and fate takes the wheel.
"Christmas in Evergreen" was such a hit that it was followed by three more films, all starring Williams. Her other Hallmark holiday credits include "Holiday Hearts," "Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater," and "Christmas in the City." Her 2025 holly jolly offering is called "An Alpine Holiday."
Williams also starred in and came up with the premise of Hallmark's "To Barcelona, With Love." "I got really sad in an airport one day, and I had an idea for a movie based on sort of my own downward spiral of self-hatred," she told Us Weekly. "I had this idea for about like a writer who, you know, she's a terrible writer, but the person who translates her book into a different language [then] rewrites it and makes it an actually good book." The wife and mother of two is also a birth doula.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finds love in the workplace in A Christmas Miracle
Tamera Mowry-Housley's first major holiday for Hallmark was in the November 2019 film "A Christmas Miracle." The leading cast includes Mowry-Housley as Emma Sanderson, Brooks Darnell as Marcus, and Barry Bostwick as Santa Dean. As Emma seeks a Christmas miracle to write about for her new lifestyle magazine gig, she begins falling for her coworker, and she orchestrates a holiday miracle for "a lonely street musician." From a candlelit dinner to lots of holiday cheer, Mowry-Housley embodies a kind-hearted single mom taking a new chance at love. She also executive-produced the film. "I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to star and produce my first Hallmark Channel Christmas film," the star said ahead of the film's release, per EEW Magazine. "I have always loved the positive message Hallmark movies portray. What a dream to be a part of this film from the beginning."
The "Sister, Sister" actor also starred in several other Countdown to Christmas productions, including "Christmas Comes Twice," "The Santa Stakeout," and "Inventing the Christmas Prince." In 2025, she starred in "Tidings for the Season."
Aside from Hallmark, Mowry-Housely co-hosted the Emmy-award-winning talk show, "The Real," for six seasons. Her other notable credits include "The Hot Chick" with Rob Schneider, Disney's "Twitches," and the Lifetime movie "Double Wedding." When she's not on set, she and her husband are running Century Oak Winery and Barnhouse Napa Brews.
Rachael Leigh Cook connects with a single dad in A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Rachael Leigh Cook's holiday Hallmark run began with "A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas," which premiered in November 2019. Cook stars as Willow, while co-star Benjamin Ayres plays David in a classic Hallmark Channel scenario: "Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past."
The "She's All That" star also appeared in Hallmark's "Rescuing Christmas," "'Tis the Season to be Merry," and "Cross Country Christmas." What's more, she starred in and conceptualized the 2018 film "Frozen in Love." "This movie is based on an idea I had all at once many years ago. I remember I'd been watching the TV show 'Frasier'. I really liked the idea of playing a character who is a little too smart for their own good, a little too tightly wound," the star told HuffPost. "I was also obsessed with sports movies, so I wondered how I could mesh those things together. Then I had the idea all at once, which was the best mini-thunderbolt. I always let it sit in the far reaches of my mind."
In recent years, Cook has also had success with Netflix. She produced and starred in the 2020 Netflix rom-com "Love, Guaranteed " with Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham. The following year, Cook had a supporting role in the gender-swapped remake of "She's All That."