Hallmark's Leading Ladies And The Christmas Movies That Started It All

As Mariah Carey once said, it's time! The holiday season is always exciting for Hallmark lovers, as fan-favorite actors return to the small screen for the network's annual Countdown to Christmas programming run. Each October, Hallmark kicks off the highly anticipated schedule of holiday series and movies featuring both old and new productions. In fact, the network released 40 new movies in 2020 alone. The 2024 countdown saw slightly fewer new films with 32 movie premieres, including the debut of "Holiday Crashers" and "Happy Howlidays."

The cozy settings, hopelessly romantic scripts, and recurring cast members provide cheery, family-friendly entertainment for audiences far and wide. It's just the type of entertainment actor Lacey Chabert craves. "I'm the kind of person who wants to sit down and watch something that makes me feel good," the Hallmark Channel legend told Vulture in 2022. "I want something that's uplifting or funny or moving. When I have interactions with fans, they say the same thing. You can sit down and watch something that's going to leave you feeling good." After all, Hallmark Christmas movies can be beneficial for your mental health.

Of course, Chabert is just one of the leading ladies who rule the Hallmark Channel during the holiday season. Pour yourself a thermos of hot cocoa, lace up your boots, and grab your coat, because we're about to take a little walk back to the Hallmark Christmas movies that started it all.