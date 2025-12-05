Ruby Sue From Christmas Vacation Is All Grown Up And Making A Comeback

1989's "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" ranks high among the Christmas movies that you won't want to skip this year, and there's a reason why. Actor Ellen Latzen — who played Ruby Sue in the iconic holiday film — is now staging a comeback.

After spending decades away from the entertainment industry, Latzen realized that her true passion has remained in acting. And, she's ready to jump right back in. The little girl who once appeared in front of the cameras to exclaim "Santy Claus! Uncle Clark ... are you Santy Claus?" is now all grown up and excited to show the world her talent.

To learn more about what she's up to now, we reached out to Ellen Latzen. Writing exclusively to The List, Latzen opened up about her return to acting, current projects, and future goals. As bright a star as ever, Latzen certainly isn't one of the Christmas movie child stars you won't recognize today. The actor maintains her passion for the craft and excitement about showbiz, and we cannot wait to see her career take off.