Even Tom Cruise's Haters Are Praising Him For His Shady Dig At Donald Trump

For film aficionados, an outer space movie by Tom Cruise, who's clearly aging like fine wine, just sounds astounding. Can you imagine the stunt work he'd insist on doing himself? Unfortunately, it'll be left to our imaginations, as the A-list actor has shared he's shelved it, and it's not for creative reasons. According to a Page Six exclusive report, Cruise simply didn't want to ask Donald Trump, who often has difficulty keeping his ego in check, for a favor.

In 2020, it was reported that Tom Cruise was planning to film a movie in outer space with Doug Liman, who worked with Cruise on "American Made" and "Edge of Tomorrow," with directing and guidance from both Elon Musk's company SpaceX and NASA. It's clear the project might have been a massive cinematic event, one that would have been perfect for the 70mm IMAX experience. But, despite its ambition, the film seems to have never made any progress beyond the planning stages.

Sources familiar with the project explained that to move forward with the major blockbuster production, Cruise would need to seek federal approval. Under the current administration, this was a step Cruise was reportedly not interested in taking. The internet has since gone wild after this revelation, with even longtime Cruise skeptics praising the actor for quietly standing his ground. "Yeah I rarely praise his public persona but this was a good stand for him," posted one user on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, "You won me over this time scientology man."