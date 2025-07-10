Tom Cruise Pics That Prove He's Aging Like Fine Wine

Born in 1962, Tom Cruise dealt with significant tragedies before he began acting as a young adult in his late teens. Decades later, Cruise's career is still going strong. As he continues to impress onscreen, Cruise appears to have found the fountain of youth. Although his hair might be longer than it was in the early 1980s, Cruise still has the same dazzling smile. While some fans speculate that plastic surgery is responsible for Cruise's youthful visage, others think the reasons are more nuanced. Besides looking amazing, Cruise continues to perform impressive stunts for his films.

In addition, the actor's unchanging brand provides career success along with an ageless quality. "Tom Cruise has stayed at the top for decades because he's one of the few stars who truly understands the power of consistency," Amy Prenner, communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, explained to The List. "Of course, the stunts and blockbuster roles keep people talking — but what really sets him apart is his dedication. He shows up, does the work, and never phones it in."

Off screen, Cruise's dedication includes a wide variety of physical activities to help keep his body in peak condition. He's also taking an increasingly expansive view about staying active. "I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s," Cruise informed The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, referencing a 2023 interview. However, he revised his goals. "Actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s," Cruise confidently explained.