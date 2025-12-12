Donald Trump Can't Keep His Ego In Check As He Practically Begs The American People To Love Him
Apparently, it's not enough for Donald Trump to have his ego stroked by just his supporters, such as Kristi Noem and Karoline Leavitt. At least, that seems to be the case based on his Truth Social post from December 11, 2025, which might be Trump's whiniest social media message yet (which is saying a lot, trust us).
In Trump's now-familiar style — randomly quoted words and bizarre capitalization — the president explained that the economic "MESS" he was tasked with fixing in his second term is now well on its way to being solved. His tariffs and other business deals, he claimed, are bringing consumer prices down and sending the stock market soaring, which is why Trump seems so baffled that all of America isn't falling to its collective knees in gratitude. "When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?" he asked. "When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?"
This desperate plea for thanks and love was embarrassing to read. Imagine if, say, George Washington had written, "When will people realize that I helped found this country?" What if FDR had used one of his radio "fireside chats" to complain, "I got us out of the Depression and helped defeat the Nazis, but does anybody appreciate me? NOOOooo." Trump's faithful followers certainly give him plenty of cheers and support, both in person at his rallies and online. Yet the president seems destined to remain discontent until every person in the country (and maybe Canada and Greenland, too) is wearing a MAGA cap 24/7.
The president craves applause and awards
Donald Trump's ridiculously fragile ego has been on display for decades. His entire career has been marked by constant self-aggrandizement about his real estate properties, books, and reality TV show. During his first administration, he referred to himself as "your favorite President, me" in his numerous tweets on X, formerly Twitter. Yet in his second go-round, the former "Apprentice" host seems to need more approval than ever before, putting his daddy issues on full display.Trump has made no secret of his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize, insisting he deserves it for his efforts to negotiate peace between warring nations.
What's more surprising is how many people are willing to satisfy this craving for recognition. Just weeks after Trump was elected for the second time, the Fox Nation Patriot Awards tapped him for its Patriot of the Year award. After Trump was passed over for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the FIFA organization played into his massive ego by giving him a knock-off "FIFA Peace Prize" that they had conveniently just created. Would anyone be surprised if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences figured out a way to get him an Oscar in 2026?
Nonetheless, even if the mainstream media and liberal population were to heap praise on Trump, that might still not be enough for him. As a therapist may tell you, a need for approval often comes from a lack of self-esteem. Maybe the president should try repeating the self-affirmation made famous by the "SNL" character Stuart Smalley: "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and gosh darn it, people like me!" After all, it doesn't have to be true.