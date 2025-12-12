Donald Trump Can't Keep His Ego In Check As He Practically Begs The American People To Love Him

Apparently, it's not enough for Donald Trump to have his ego stroked by just his supporters, such as Kristi Noem and Karoline Leavitt. At least, that seems to be the case based on his Truth Social post from December 11, 2025, which might be Trump's whiniest social media message yet (which is saying a lot, trust us).

In Trump's now-familiar style — randomly quoted words and bizarre capitalization — the president explained that the economic "MESS" he was tasked with fixing in his second term is now well on its way to being solved. His tariffs and other business deals, he claimed, are bringing consumer prices down and sending the stock market soaring, which is why Trump seems so baffled that all of America isn't falling to its collective knees in gratitude. "When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?" he asked. "When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?"

This desperate plea for thanks and love was embarrassing to read. Imagine if, say, George Washington had written, "When will people realize that I helped found this country?" What if FDR had used one of his radio "fireside chats" to complain, "I got us out of the Depression and helped defeat the Nazis, but does anybody appreciate me? NOOOooo." Trump's faithful followers certainly give him plenty of cheers and support, both in person at his rallies and online. Yet the president seems destined to remain discontent until every person in the country (and maybe Canada and Greenland, too) is wearing a MAGA cap 24/7.