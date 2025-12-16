Before And After Photos Highlight Amy Schumer's Weight Loss Transformation

Amy Schumer hasn't shied away from discussing her weight loss. The actor and comedian has mostly walked us through her process, and those who follow her on social media have been able to see Schumer's impressive transformation. Before and after photos (as seen below) show the change, though Schumer's weight loss journey has been a long one and had its share of problems. The "Trainwreck" star has been blunt about everything she's done and the bumps in the road she's had over the years. Schumer has also had a few choice words for those who insist on criticizing her appearance.

Jamie Mccarthy & Raymond Hall/Getty

Schumer said her 50-pound weight loss was more than a cosmetic choice, which she revealed in a now-deleted December 2025 Instagram Reel (per People). She wrote that she didn't lose weight "to look hot," but rather because she was worried about her health: "I did it to survive." Schumer seemed to address her diagnosis of Cushing Syndrome — a condition that, among other things, makes a person's face have the "puffy" look that became a distinct feature of the Emmy winner. The swelling in her face has gone down, as seen above-right, and she said in her post "that disease has cleared." She brushed off negativity from critics as well.