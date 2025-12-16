Before And After Photos Highlight Amy Schumer's Weight Loss Transformation
Amy Schumer hasn't shied away from discussing her weight loss. The actor and comedian has mostly walked us through her process, and those who follow her on social media have been able to see Schumer's impressive transformation. Before and after photos (as seen below) show the change, though Schumer's weight loss journey has been a long one and had its share of problems. The "Trainwreck" star has been blunt about everything she's done and the bumps in the road she's had over the years. Schumer has also had a few choice words for those who insist on criticizing her appearance.
Schumer said her 50-pound weight loss was more than a cosmetic choice, which she revealed in a now-deleted December 2025 Instagram Reel (per People). She wrote that she didn't lose weight "to look hot," but rather because she was worried about her health: "I did it to survive." Schumer seemed to address her diagnosis of Cushing Syndrome — a condition that, among other things, makes a person's face have the "puffy" look that became a distinct feature of the Emmy winner. The swelling in her face has gone down, as seen above-right, and she said in her post "that disease has cleared." She brushed off negativity from critics as well.
From Ozempic to Mounjaro, Schumer has tried a bit of everything
Amy Schumer has shared moments of her weight loss journey on several occasions. In October 2025, Schumer posted a picture of her abs on Instagram (per Page Six), and she's also been showing off her killer legs. During a January 2025 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer admitted she started by trying Ozempic, but that it wasn't for her because it made her so nauseous. "And I was bedridden. I was vomiting and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good, so God bless them," she stated.
Two months later, the actor also revealed that she gave Wegovy a try, but shared on Instagram that it also made her feel like vomiting (per Today). The medication that seemed to work for her is Mounjaro. This is a GLP-1 drug prescribed by doctors whose patients want to lose weight, though it's first and foremost a medication to treat type 2 diabetes. In addition to Mounjaro, Schumer was also prescribed estrogen and progesterone. Schumer seemed extremely happy with the results, as she also revealed in the lengthy, since-deleted March Instagram post: "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. ... I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that."