Amy Schumer Can't Stop Showing Off Her Killer Legs After Mounjaro-Assisted Weight Loss

Amy Schumer left fans utterly flabbergasted in November 2025 when she revealed her stunning transformation on Instagram after losing 50 pounds. In a carousel of photos, the comedian donned a red minidress and black pumps — not to mention, she boasted her incredibly toned pair of stems. "I'm feeling good and happy," she wrote in the caption. Schumer was on a health journey for many years before she found success with the weight-loss drug Mounjaro in early 2025. In the past, she came clean about her liposuction surgery and trying both Ozempic and Wegovy. While Schumer has opened up about her reason for losing weight, saying that it was strictly for her health, the natural side effect of looking snatched has clearly made her more confident, and we are so here for it.

The "Trainwreck" star has figured out that her best modeling location is her home staircase. After posing for a photo session in the red dress, Schumer took to Instagram again in December 2025 to show off her figure in another chic minidress. The cream-colored slip featured a ruffle and bow detailing on the bottom hemline. Her main accessory? A lethal pair of legs. Even her son — who photobombed the image — can't distract from those pins. While Schumer was clearly feeling herself on social media, she admitted that she thinks her appearance is always going to change, and she's okay with that.