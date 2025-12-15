Rob Reiner's Wife Had A Little-Known Connection To Donald Trump
Celebrities and politicians alike expressed their grief after the news that Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, tragically died on December 14, 2025. As an actor, director, writer, and producer, Rob had a massive and ongoing resume. His final directorial contribution to the "Spinal Tap" franchise, "Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale," is slated for release in 2026. Michele occasionally worked alongside her husband when he directed, like when she produced the second "Spinal Tap" movie, "Spinal Tap II: The End continues."
Before she and Rob met, however, Michele had a surprising (and brief) connection to Donald Trump, since she was hired to take the cover photo for his book, "The Art of the Deal." However, that appears to be the extent of their connection. Two years later, Michele and Rob married, and two years after that, the first of their three children was born, and Michele moved on to other professional projects.
Beyond print, Michele's photography credits extended across multiple mediums like film and video games . She also operated her own company, Reiner Light, which boasted an impressive list of clients like Food Network, Disney, and Target. On her website, Michele let the visuals speak for themselves, and she provided a striking collage of color and black-and-white photos, including many scenes that captured behind-the-scenes details, including camera and lighting equipment.
Rob Reiner wasn't a fan of Trump
While Michele Singer Reiner and Donald Trump didn't appear to work together after "The Art of the Deal" cover, both she and Rob Reiner were producers of the 2024 documentary "God & Country." The film explored Christian Nationalism — a topic that Rob felt was directly connected to the January 6 insurrection. "Now we're not saying that every person who attacked the Capitol was a Christian Nationalist, but it was the organizing entity," Rob clarified in an interview with Chris Wallace (via Instagram). "It's a big threat only because Donald Trump has martialed it."
Similar to Michele, Rob only had a brief IRL encounter with Trump. In his case, "The Bear" actor and his friend Billy Crystal attended a boxing match at one of Trump's properties. According to Rob, they had a short conversation, which appeared to be very one-sided. "It was all about him," Rob recalled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2018. "I thought, 'Wow! What businessman has this big an ego?'"
Sadly, Trump proved Rob's point when he posted his thoughts about the acclaimed director's heartbreaking death. Rob's ongoing public criticism clearly got under the president's skin, and Trump's fragile ego was on display on social media yet again. While the incident is still under police investigation, Trump bizarrely connected the tragedy back to himself, claiming on Truth Social that the cause was that Rob had "a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."