HGTV Star Mike Holmes Shares Tragic Loss Of Holmes On Homes Co-Star Frank Cozzolino
Mike Holmes has suffered through many tragedies in his life, and he is unfortunately enduring yet another one with the tragic loss of a close friend. In an Instagram post on December 5, 2025, the titular star of the home improvement series "Holmes on Homes" spoke about the death of electrician Frank Cozzolino, who starred alongside Holmes in his television series. Cozzolino died at the age of 56 after years of health struggles, and his co-star and friend's reaction proves just how missed he will be.
"I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino," Holmes wrote in his Instagram post. "Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That's just who he was," Holmes continued, adding, "Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy." In the days that followed, Holmes shared two more posts mourning and honoring his late friend, and those of us who can't stop watching HGTV are grieving right along with him. In one video post, he noted that Cozzolino had helped "hundreds of families" with his work on the show.
Frank Cozzolino's death has inspired an outpouring of grief
Frank Cozzolino had been open about his health struggles, writing in a 2017 Instagram post, "In 2012 I was told I would not live past 5 years with my liver. On August 24th 2017 I was given a second chance at life." Cozzolino's daughter, Filomeno Cozzolino, shared images of her father in a December 6 Instagram post, in which she opened up about his health struggles. "Earlier this year, his medical team found that his liver disease returned, and he became the grateful recipient of a second transplant in July 2025," she wrote, adding, "There were many post-operation complications, and he conquered each new battle, until he was diagnosed with lymphoma."
Filomeno added that Frank had requested not to have a funeral; "Rather," she wrote, "he wanted people to focus on the great times they shared with him." She encouraged people to become organ donors, considering how much this had helped Frank. "Daddy, you put up one hell of a fight," Filomena added.
Holmes' Instagram tributes to his late friend clearly meant a lot to Cozzolino's many fans. The comment sections were flooded with messages of support for Holmes, as well as reflections on Cozzolino's major impact. "So sorry for your loss. He was a great man," one commenter wrote, with another adding, "I loved the episodes he was on. You could tell he really cared about what he did." Another social media user wrote on X, "Rest in peace, Frank. Your work lit up many homes and hearts."
In a statement to Deadline, HGTV also addressed the loss, writing, "We are deeply saddened to hear of Frank Cozzolino's passing. Frank was an exceptional craftsman whose kindness, integrity and unwavering dedication touched every project and every person he encountered."