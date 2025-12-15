Inside Rob Reiner's Enduring Hollywood Friendship With Billy Crystal
Throughout the decades, some Hollywood friendships have become legendary, with actors and filmmakers bonding over the trials and tribulations of show business. From Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, to George Clooney and Brad Pitt — countless on-screen bonds have turned stars into real life BFFs. This was also the case for acclaimed comic director Rob Reiner and beloved actor Billy Crystal, whose friendship spanned fifty years until Reiner's tragic death on December 14, 2025.
Crystal and Reiner first met in 1975 when filming an episode of "All in the Family," in which Crystal was cast as Al Bender, the best friend to Reiner's character, Michael "Meathead" Stivic. Instantly, Crystal picked up on Reiner's sharp wit, his intellect, and his talent, and it made playing his best friend easy. "It worked really well, and we said, 'It feels right onstage, why don't we just continue this in our lives?'" Crystal recalled in a Hollywood Reporter op-ed about their friendship back in 2016. "We became the closest of friends."
Their close camaraderie became the stuff of Hollywood legend, as two talented comedy titans who worked together brilliantly, and created some of the most celebrated, fan-favorite movies. Reiner cast Crystal in small but memorable roles in 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap" and 1987's "The Princess Bride," before they collaborated on one of the most iconic romcoms of all time, "When Harry Met Sally," which redefined the genre for a new generation of cinema. Reiner's real-life love story inspired him to change the ending of "When Harry Met Sally."
Billy Crystal visited Rob Reiner's home after his shocking death
The world was shocked by the news that Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had been found dead in their home on December 14, 2025, after having been reportedly attacked with a knife. There was a huge outpouring of mourning, memories and condolences from celebrities who'd known and loved the Reiners. Billy Crystal, however, was seen at Rob's home in Brentwood, California, hours after the bodies were found, according to ABC 7 News.
The New York Post reported that Billy was joined by his wife, Janice Crystal, a film producer and close friend of the Reiner family. A neighbor spoke with ABC 7 News and said that Billy "looked like he was about to cry" after spending a short time at the residence. Comedian Larry David, who was also close friends with Rob, was spotted outside the residence at a different time as well.
The acclaimed filmmaker's death has dealt a devastating and shocking blow to many in show business who were close to Rob. Monty Python star Eric Idle revealed that he'd spoken to Rob shortly before the tragic murder. "Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour," Idle posted to X. "This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man." A press release from the LAPD on December 15 stated that Nick Reiner, the couple's 32-year-old son, was arrested and booked on charges of murder the night prior.