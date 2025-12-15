Inside Rob Reiner's Enduring Hollywood Friendship With Billy Crystal

Throughout the decades, some Hollywood friendships have become legendary, with actors and filmmakers bonding over the trials and tribulations of show business. From Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, to George Clooney and Brad Pitt — countless on-screen bonds have turned stars into real life BFFs. This was also the case for acclaimed comic director Rob Reiner and beloved actor Billy Crystal, whose friendship spanned fifty years until Reiner's tragic death on December 14, 2025.

Crystal and Reiner first met in 1975 when filming an episode of "All in the Family," in which Crystal was cast as Al Bender, the best friend to Reiner's character, Michael "Meathead" Stivic. Instantly, Crystal picked up on Reiner's sharp wit, his intellect, and his talent, and it made playing his best friend easy. "It worked really well, and we said, 'It feels right onstage, why don't we just continue this in our lives?'" Crystal recalled in a Hollywood Reporter op-ed about their friendship back in 2016. "We became the closest of friends."

Their close camaraderie became the stuff of Hollywood legend, as two talented comedy titans who worked together brilliantly, and created some of the most celebrated, fan-favorite movies. Reiner cast Crystal in small but memorable roles in 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap" and 1987's "The Princess Bride," before they collaborated on one of the most iconic romcoms of all time, "When Harry Met Sally," which redefined the genre for a new generation of cinema. Reiner's real-life love story inspired him to change the ending of "When Harry Met Sally."