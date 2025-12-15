Rob Reiner Made His Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear

Hollywood is grieving the death of "All in the Family" star Rob Reiner, after he and his wife were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Friends and admirers have highlighted several attributes about the prolific filmmaker, most notably that he was outspoken about his stance on politics. "Misery" actor Kathy Bates told NBC that Reiner "fought courageously for his political beliefs." Similarly, Katie Couric listed "political activist" as one of the main identifiers of Reiner in an Instagram post commemorating his life. Indeed, not only did he champion LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality, among other progressive causes, but Reiner was known for being passionately anti-Donald Trump. So much so that after his death, Trump himself slammed Reiner in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the Hollywood icon had a "massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

The "Princess Bride" director never shied away from making his feelings about Trump known. From the get-go, Reiner vehemently opposed the real estate tycoon's entrance into the White House. He endorsed Joe Biden during the former president's campaign against Trump in 2020. Even when he was calling for Biden to step down in the 2024 presidential race to make room for Kamala Harris, Reiner suggested that no matter what, he'd pick Biden over Trump. "We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter (via Newsweek). "Not a tough choice." It wasn't the first, and certainly not the last time Reiner publicly lambasted Trump.