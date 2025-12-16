Don Jr. Repeats History In A Shady Way With Bettina Anderson Proposal

After splitting from his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024, Donald Trump Jr. didn't take long to bounce back into relationship mode. The president's son was photographed kissing Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson near his father's Mar-a-Lago estate in September of that year. Rumors of their romance soon bubbled up, and before long their relationship was seemingly confirmed during the January 2025 inauguration events, which they attended together. Since then, the couple has been photographed side by side many times. Given their very public relationship, it was a shock to no one when, on December 15, 2025, it was announced that Trump Jr. and Anderson were engaged.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are ENGAGED. pic.twitter.com/JLL65DWRHo — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 16, 2025

Trump Jr.'s decision to pop the question near the holidays has sparked some conversation. He and Guilfoyle had announced their engagement in early January 2022, but Guilfoyle confirmed that Trump Jr. had actually proposed to her on New Year's Eve in 2020. The holiday-inspired proposals mark a trend in the businessman's relationships, an aptly fitting similarity given his overlapping dating timelines with Guilfoyle and Anderson. At the time that Trump Jr. was photographed kissing Anderson, neither he nor Guilfoyle had yet confirmed their separation or break up. Despite reports that he and his ex-fiancée still care deeply for each other, Guilfoyle knocked him down a peg in November 2025, allegedly saying that the Trump son is "no prize" (via Daily Mail).