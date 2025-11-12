Kimberly Guilfoyle's Three Words For Don Jr. Are A Blow To His Trump-Like Ego

Kimberly Guilfoyle's new life in Greece may upend her previous lifestyle, and in at least one sense, that might be a positive change. Once poised to be the next daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, the former Fox News host found herself cast aside by long-time fiancé Donald Trump Jr. in favor of the much younger Bettina Anderson. Their quiet affair quickly changed to a (very) public one, while Guilfoyle focused on preparing for her role as U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic. As befits a diplomat, she has avoided talking to the media about the split or about the first son; what she says in private is, reportedly, a very different matter. An anonymous connection of Guilfoyle's has told the Daily Mail that "Her favorite thing to say [about Don Jr.] is that 'he's no prize.'"

Quite a change from the woman who once shared such sweet sentiments as "my soul mate and forever best friend" and declared that they were "in each other's corner, taking on life together head-on with determination and dedication." But that curt cutdown would undoubtedly sting Don Jr., whose sense of self is almost as inflated as his dad's. The oldest Trump heir has made a career out of declaring his MAGA-is-always-right message on his podcast, in his books, and at political rallies, which has earned him a rep as something of a blowhard. Critics online are happy to point this out; as one on X (formerly Twitter) eye-rolled, "Nepo baby Don Jr. never had a paycheck that didn't have daddy's name on it and never lived more than a few miles from daddy, but he's an expert at EVERYTHING."