Kimberly Guilfoyle's Three Words For Don Jr. Are A Blow To His Trump-Like Ego
Kimberly Guilfoyle's new life in Greece may upend her previous lifestyle, and in at least one sense, that might be a positive change. Once poised to be the next daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, the former Fox News host found herself cast aside by long-time fiancé Donald Trump Jr. in favor of the much younger Bettina Anderson. Their quiet affair quickly changed to a (very) public one, while Guilfoyle focused on preparing for her role as U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic. As befits a diplomat, she has avoided talking to the media about the split or about the first son; what she says in private is, reportedly, a very different matter. An anonymous connection of Guilfoyle's has told the Daily Mail that "Her favorite thing to say [about Don Jr.] is that 'he's no prize.'"
Quite a change from the woman who once shared such sweet sentiments as "my soul mate and forever best friend" and declared that they were "in each other's corner, taking on life together head-on with determination and dedication." But that curt cutdown would undoubtedly sting Don Jr., whose sense of self is almost as inflated as his dad's. The oldest Trump heir has made a career out of declaring his MAGA-is-always-right message on his podcast, in his books, and at political rallies, which has earned him a rep as something of a blowhard. Critics online are happy to point this out; as one on X (formerly Twitter) eye-rolled, "Nepo baby Don Jr. never had a paycheck that didn't have daddy's name on it and never lived more than a few miles from daddy, but he's an expert at EVERYTHING."
Guilfoyle is reportedly worried about this one thing
Let's get real — there were always painfully obvious signs that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage would have been miserable if they'd made it all the way to the altar (and the over-the-top Mar-a-Lago reception). To name just a few, there were the wide age difference, the lack of real chemistry, and Guilfoyle's fashion fails, which reportedly embarrassed the oldest first son and his family. But the uncoupling always seemed to be an amicable one...emphasis on "seemed." The associate of Guilfoyle's who spoke to the Daily Mail also revealed that the ambassador "isn't too happy" about the fact that Don Jr. still hangs out at the massive waterfront home she co-owns with him — and brings girlfriend Bettina Anderson with him, despite the fact that both he and Anderson have their own digs. "She is worried about the stuff she's leaving behind," claimed the insider. "The last thing she wants to do is see Bettina using something she owns. She is really worried, even if she has sworn off Don Jr. as yesterday's news."
This concern might also partly explain Guilfoyle's social media posts. Her Instagram page is overflowing with praise for everything President Trump does, be it meeting with Vladimir Putin or putting a candy bar on the head of a trick-or-treater. Naturally, she'd want to show support for the man who gave her a new job and a chance to rebuild her life. But in doing so, she's also reminding her ex that she was part of Trump World long before his new squeeze entered the picture, and that his dad is still keeping her on his administrative team. That's something Junior and Anderson can't take away, no matter how many times they use her stuff.