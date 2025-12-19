Before & After Pics Show How Much Plastic Surgery Changed Christina Aguilera's Face

Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera has wowed fans and the media with her stunning looks. Possible plastic surgery has seemingly turned back the clock for Aguilera, with some fans saying that she looks as young as when she rolled out hits like "Genie in a Bottle." Xtina is a celebrity believed to be the face (literally) of a plastic surgery trend dubbed "the undetectable era" in a 2024 TikTok by plastic surgeon Dr. Prem Tripathi. This trend suggests you can't notice the changes, but they do become blatantly evident when you compare before and after images of people that presumably had work done.

Brian Rasic & Neil Mockford/Getty

The above-left photo of Aguilera was snapped in 1999, and the above-right snapshot is from 2025. It does definitely seem like she's had some plastic or cosmetic surgery. However, the "Hurt" singer has revealed that she's very precise about what she puts in her body. In 2023, she told Allure that she's used Xeomin (an alternative to Botox) and is a spokesperson for the treatment and Merz Aesthetics, and explained how injections that limit her facial expressions are out of the question because she can't afford not to convey emotions when she's performing. "When I'm on stage, authenticity in my face comes first," she stated. "I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don't have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best. So Xeomin felt like the safest choice for me."