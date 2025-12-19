Before & After Pics Show How Much Plastic Surgery Changed Christina Aguilera's Face
Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera has wowed fans and the media with her stunning looks. Possible plastic surgery has seemingly turned back the clock for Aguilera, with some fans saying that she looks as young as when she rolled out hits like "Genie in a Bottle." Xtina is a celebrity believed to be the face (literally) of a plastic surgery trend dubbed "the undetectable era" in a 2024 TikTok by plastic surgeon Dr. Prem Tripathi. This trend suggests you can't notice the changes, but they do become blatantly evident when you compare before and after images of people that presumably had work done.
The above-left photo of Aguilera was snapped in 1999, and the above-right snapshot is from 2025. It does definitely seem like she's had some plastic or cosmetic surgery. However, the "Hurt" singer has revealed that she's very precise about what she puts in her body. In 2023, she told Allure that she's used Xeomin (an alternative to Botox) and is a spokesperson for the treatment and Merz Aesthetics, and explained how injections that limit her facial expressions are out of the question because she can't afford not to convey emotions when she's performing. "When I'm on stage, authenticity in my face comes first," she stated. "I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don't have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best. So Xeomin felt like the safest choice for me."
Aguilera is done explaining herself
According to the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, Xeomin can be as effective as Botox, and the difference is that it has no additives — which lessens the risk of the body rejecting it. Aside from revealing that she used Xeomin, Christina Aguilera seemingly hasn't talked about other cosmetic procedures she might have undergone. Aguilera has also not addressed rumors that she used Ozempic after her dramatic weight loss.
Despite staying mum about plastic surgery, Aguilera did reveal at the end of 2024 that she wasn't going to address any criticism of her body or looks. In an Instagram post, the former "The Voice" coach wrote that, "No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation." The statement echoes another decision she had to make early in her career — the time when she had to put her foot down in order to make it clear she had no problem using her Spanish last name despite executives calling it "too ethnic" (per Billboard).
While speaking to Glamour in 2024, Aguilera talked about the media obsession over her body and the wide range of transformations she went through during her years in the spotlight. During the interview, she revealed that the scrutiny was difficult to deal with and when she wasn't as thin as she was as a teen, it became "unacceptable" in the eyes of the media. Now, however, she is in a much more carefree stage in her life: "Other people's opinions of me are not my business," she declared.