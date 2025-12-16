Usha Vance Hints At Those JD And Erika Kirk Affair Rumors With Brutal Indifference

Even though the second lady Usha Vance tends to keep to herself and rarely sits down to give interviews, she decided to open up to USA Today in December 2025. The wife of Vice President JD Vance didn't refrain from addressing her relationship and even commented on the rumors of the possibility of her marriage failing after she was spotted in public without her wedding band. So, is it over or is the couple still deeply in love? Usha didn't provide direct answers, but a lot can be said about the way she handled the rumors during the interview.

The former lawyer made it seem like the absence of the wedding ring on her finger is no big deal. "Sometimes I'm wearing it and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it," Usha stated, also claiming that she didn't devote real energy or attention to the chatter of relationship troubles, beyond laughing it off. However, elsewhere in the interview, she also seemed to allude to the JD and Erika Kirk affair rumors. After the duo shared a rather friendly hug at a Turning Point USA event, netizens immediately started speculating.

"I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine," Usha told USA Today. Although she didn't mention the affair rumors directly, she's seemingly unaffected by them. However, is her nonchalance a good or bad thing?