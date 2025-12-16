Usha Vance Hints At Those JD And Erika Kirk Affair Rumors With Brutal Indifference
Even though the second lady Usha Vance tends to keep to herself and rarely sits down to give interviews, she decided to open up to USA Today in December 2025. The wife of Vice President JD Vance didn't refrain from addressing her relationship and even commented on the rumors of the possibility of her marriage failing after she was spotted in public without her wedding band. So, is it over or is the couple still deeply in love? Usha didn't provide direct answers, but a lot can be said about the way she handled the rumors during the interview.
The former lawyer made it seem like the absence of the wedding ring on her finger is no big deal. "Sometimes I'm wearing it and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it," Usha stated, also claiming that she didn't devote real energy or attention to the chatter of relationship troubles, beyond laughing it off. However, elsewhere in the interview, she also seemed to allude to the JD and Erika Kirk affair rumors. After the duo shared a rather friendly hug at a Turning Point USA event, netizens immediately started speculating.
"I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine," Usha told USA Today. Although she didn't mention the affair rumors directly, she's seemingly unaffected by them. However, is her nonchalance a good or bad thing?
What could Usha's response to rumors mean?
Usha Vance's response to the rumors about her relationship with Vice President JD Vance kept a lot close to the vest and weren't very specific, but they may speak volumes about the state of their relationship. It is certainly a possibility that she's so confident and secure in her marriage that she is truly unaffected by speculation. On the flip side, she might be so over her relationship that she doesn't even care about being spotted without her wedding band or the affair rumors.
What Usha didn't seem to consider, however, is that not being straightforward with her answers is exactly what fuels the rumors that she herself could quash by publicly speaking about them. The "tea leaves" that she referred to with USA Today don't exactly paint a pretty picture of her marriage. For instance, in August 2025, JD stated that they were "forcing" themselves to spend quality time together with their unofficial couple's book club on "The Katie Miller Podcast." The public has also noticed that the couple's chemistry at events doesn't scream "happy couple." So, there's nothing left to do except keep paying attention to their next moves.