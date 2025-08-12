JD Vance's Big Idea To 'Force' Quality Time With Usha Clearly Needs A Revamp
It seems like there's a new story every day about JD Vance and Usha Vance's relationship that adds fodder to the theory their marriage may not last. Recently, the vice president guest-starred on the premiere episode of political advisor Katie Miller's podcast. The duo spoke about several different topics during the 45-minute interview, including how the Ohio native keeps his marriage to Usha on solid ground while also working as the vice president.
He explained that years ago he started a monthly book club for him and his wife, which sounded adorable — until JD went and ruined the façade. "Actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good," he shared. The issue doesn't lie with the activity itself; it lies with JD's word choice. Forcing anything to happen is never a good idea for a relationship. You should spend time with your spouse or partner because you want to, not because you feel like you have to.
Granted, JD is certainly much busier now than he was prior to Inauguration Day, so it can be tough to set aside enough free time for just him and Usha to spend together. Raising three kids — with different parenting styles, no less — also makes a chaotic life even more erratic, but describing what's supposed to be sweet couple time as being forced sounds like a red flag in their relationship.
Life has been rough for the Vances since JD took office
Vice President JD Vance also shared on "The Katie Miller Podcast" that a husband and wife book club isn't the only way they bond, forced or otherwise. The couple tries to have a drink together weekly, as well as putting their three kids to bed. "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out. Now it's, like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch," he said. When Katie Miller followed up by asking Vance if he missed going out to bars, he admitted he did — and that he also missed his anonymity.
Clearly, so does Usha Vance, based on her supposed comment to JD during a tense dinner that was witnessed by waitstaff. Frustrated, Usha was heard saying, "This is what our life should actually be like!" presumably referring to the fact that they were out in public eating dinner without a billion cameras around.
Between that incident, JD constantly embarrassing his wife, and him making a toxic "joke" at Usha's expense during a speech back in March, it's not surprising divorce rumors surrounding the couple have ramped up even more since the vice president took office.