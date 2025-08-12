JD Vance's Big Idea To 'Force' Quality Time With Usha Clearly Needs A Revamp

It seems like there's a new story every day about JD Vance and Usha Vance's relationship that adds fodder to the theory their marriage may not last. Recently, the vice president guest-starred on the premiere episode of political advisor Katie Miller's podcast. The duo spoke about several different topics during the 45-minute interview, including how the Ohio native keeps his marriage to Usha on solid ground while also working as the vice president.

He explained that years ago he started a monthly book club for him and his wife, which sounded adorable — until JD went and ruined the façade. "Actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good," he shared. The issue doesn't lie with the activity itself; it lies with JD's word choice. Forcing anything to happen is never a good idea for a relationship. You should spend time with your spouse or partner because you want to, not because you feel like you have to.

Granted, JD is certainly much busier now than he was prior to Inauguration Day, so it can be tough to set aside enough free time for just him and Usha to spend together. Raising three kids — with different parenting styles, no less — also makes a chaotic life even more erratic, but describing what's supposed to be sweet couple time as being forced sounds like a red flag in their relationship.