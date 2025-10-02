Awkward JD & Usha Vance Photos That Have Troubled Marriage Written All Over Them

Is there trouble in paradise for Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance? There's no denying that Usha's life has changed dramatically since becoming the second lady of the United States, and the couple has not escaped speculation regarding their supposedly troubled love life. In fact, Usha's conspicuous silence on JD's birthday back in August 2025 really seemed to speak volumes about the rampant divorce rumors. JD made matters even worse when he accidentally let some details slip that suggest they may have something of a toxic relationship.

However, many people didn't need to hear JD openly admit to the flaws in his marriage to see the pair have been having issues. Tons of photos snapped of JD and Usha since their time in the political spotlight simply scream "troubled marriage." We spoke with Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, about a few of these photos and got the low-down on just how uncomfortable and awkward these supposed lovebirds actually are.