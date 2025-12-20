Photo Of Young Rachael Ray Is Giving Us Serious Nostalgia For 2000s Makeup
Rachael Ray completely transformed her public image, going from young culinary ingenue to a celebrity TV host in the span of a few years. Still a prominent figure in food media, Ray has held onto a position of fame in her beloved industry of culinary arts. Yet before her girl boss era and producer titles, the young Food Network star was an early 2000s icon on the rise. Thanks to her Y2K start, Ray's early career makeup looks are packed full of the powdery, pale pink accents and glossy glow of the new millennium.
Ray's makeup totally embodies the aesthetic of an early 2000s diva. Unlike the focus on skincare and clean girl trends that rule the 2020s, Ray's look from 2006 perfectly encapsulated the soft girl, pale palette that trended at the turn of the century. From her candy-colored blush and a pale-powdered browbone highlight, Ray's complexion is flushed with the pearlescent pastels that were makeup pillars of the era.
Ray flaunted the glowy beauty look, seen in her glossy, pink-peach lip and shimmering highlight. The strobed quality of the cookbook author's on-trend beauty look is balanced by the warmth brought out by her toasted red-orange eyeshadow. The light touch of mascara on her lashes is complemented by a thin application of eyeliner on her upper lids that screams of the Y2K era. The lighter take on makeup that cosmetics culture is turning back to makes Ray's mid-2000s photo look as though she's ahead of the trend.
Rachael Ray's 2000s fashion has got us envious, too
A quick look back through Rachael Ray's many Y2K looks has us missing some of the early 2000s trends. Photographed at a book signing in 2004, Ray beams in a makeup look straight out of the era. As evidenced by shining silver accents on her eyelids and a glossy, tinted lip, the celebrity chef amplifies many of the trends from that time. Much like her 2006 beauty look, Ray complements her facial features with rosy, translucent blush and light mascara.
Something else we're drawn to in this photo is the Food Network host's outfit. There is no denying just how Y2K coded the ensemble is. With a thin, light green knitted scarf and statement jade-colored necklace, Ray is rocking the funky accessories of the era. Layered underneath the bold pieces is a simple sand-toned V-neck reminiscent of the American Eagle and Hollister styles of that same moment in fashion.
Even Ray's long-layered haircut is a style statement synonymous with the aughts. Her rich, dark brown hair is highlighted by warmer, almost chestnut streaks. Topped off with the overgrown bangs swept to the side, Ray's hair appears to be a copy and paste of an early 2000s Amanda Bynes hairstyle. With Y2K having its revival moment in the 2020s, Ray's whole image appears relevant and fashion-forward.