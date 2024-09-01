The Drastic Transformation Of Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes' talent was evident to everyone, and it didn't take long for her to move on from "All That." In 1999, just a couple of years after joining the network, Nickelodeon created an eponymous sketch comedy series for Bynes called "The Amanda Show."

"I still can't believe it. It feels like it's unreal. ... I love doing what I'm doing. And for kids to watch me and come up to me and say they want to be like me, it's a really big honor," Bynes told the Orlando Sentinel of the series. "I know that some parents, I'm sure a lot of parents, don't like it. But I don't know, it's letting kids be kids and be the important ones for once. It's fun for them to watch."

"The Amanda Show" stayed on for three seasons and became known for sketches like "Moody's Point," "The Girls' Room," and "Judge Trudy" ("Bring in the dancing lobsters!"). The show also served as the start of Amanda Bynes' relationship with Drake Bell. Eventually, Bynes' sketch comedy chops only grew stronger and found comedy inspiration in one woman in particular: Lucille Ball. Bynes shared that she related to the comedic icon, and even her former "All That" co-star Kenan Thompson wrote in his memoir that Bynes knew a lot about Ball.

