Lily Allen & David Harbor's Rumored Mistress Are Locked In A Nasty Feud

Lily Allen may have used Dakota Johnson as the other woman while performing her hit, scandal-laden song "Madeline" on "Saturday Night Live" this month, but now the alleged real Madeline is speaking out. Hollywood costume designer Natalie Tippett took to her Instagram Story on December 15, 2025, to address what is being said about her alleged relationship with Allen's estranged husband, David Harbour, after rumors ignited that the singer's song is about her. "I did not have a three-year affair with anyone," Tippett began (via Page Six). "I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us. The same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent."

Allen's "Madeline" — a track on her album "West End Girl," which was released in October — describes a brutal betrayal in a relationship, wherein one partner breaks the rules of their open relationship and sleeps with Madeline, whom Allen describes as "not a stranger" (supposedly revealing the truth about Harbour's marriage to Allen). Interspersed in the song are messages from Madeline, which Tippett has now seemingly confirmed to be based on real conversations between herself and the Grammy nominee. While Allen told The Times that Madeline was "fictional," she confirmed that the titular character was based on a real person or a "construct" of people.