Usha Vance Gets Dragged Out With JD To Thwart Rocky Marriage Rumors & It's So See-Through

As vice president, JD Vance has plenty of speaking engagements to attend. For obvious reasons, Usha Vance doesn't usually join him unless it's an event that's a bit on the bigger, higher profile side. So, why did Usha just head to Pennsylvania to watch JD speak in a warehouse? Could it have something to do with all those divorce rumors that have been piling up? It certainly seems like it.

JD has been attempting to diffuse divorce rumors to no avail of late. With Donald Trump and his administration under fire in more ways than one, they really can't afford any more scandals at the moment. Perhaps this is why Usha joined JD on his Tuesday trip to Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. Usha watched her husband make a speech at Uline Shipping Supplies in Alburtis, where he told the crowd, "The thing that I'd ask from the American people is a little bit of patience," as Americans struggle financially throughout the holiday season (via Reuters). The couple then made their way up north to Allentown, where they visited the Allentown Rescue Mission, a Christian organization that provides rehabilitation for men in need. The Vances served up food to folks at the shelter together, making for a photo op that, to some, seemed like an obvious distraction from the gossip about them.