Usha Vance Gets Dragged Out With JD To Thwart Rocky Marriage Rumors & It's So See-Through
As vice president, JD Vance has plenty of speaking engagements to attend. For obvious reasons, Usha Vance doesn't usually join him unless it's an event that's a bit on the bigger, higher profile side. So, why did Usha just head to Pennsylvania to watch JD speak in a warehouse? Could it have something to do with all those divorce rumors that have been piling up? It certainly seems like it.
JD has been attempting to diffuse divorce rumors to no avail of late. With Donald Trump and his administration under fire in more ways than one, they really can't afford any more scandals at the moment. Perhaps this is why Usha joined JD on his Tuesday trip to Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. Usha watched her husband make a speech at Uline Shipping Supplies in Alburtis, where he told the crowd, "The thing that I'd ask from the American people is a little bit of patience," as Americans struggle financially throughout the holiday season (via Reuters). The couple then made their way up north to Allentown, where they visited the Allentown Rescue Mission, a Christian organization that provides rehabilitation for men in need. The Vances served up food to folks at the shelter together, making for a photo op that, to some, seemed like an obvious distraction from the gossip about them.
This latest PR move isn't going to stop the rumors
"Brainless photo op," one person commented on a clip of JD Vance and Usha Vance sporting hairnets and serving food at the Allentown Rescue Mission posted on X (formerly Twitter). It's easy to see why the administration may have wanted the Vances to snag a photo together ASAP. Chatter about trouble in Usha and JD's marriage was followed by that messy MAGA rumor jumpstarted by JD's cozy embrace with Erika Kirk. And then there's the fact that Usha has been ditching her wedding ring. The gossip has gotten so bad that just last week, SLOTUS publicly addressed her repeatedly ringless finger. "Sometimes I'm wearing it and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it," she told USA Today. During their jaunt to Pennsylvania, Usha was, unsurprisingly, rocking her ring.
It's clear that the Vances are doing some major damage control surrounding the public's perception of their marriage. And, JD heading to a swing state with his wife on his arm to plead with the crowd to be patient with the administration amid the affordability crisis definitely screams PR move. Still, the more lies and phony facades the public gets from the folks in charge, the harder it is to believe anything they say. Ultimately, pulling rubber gloves on over her wedding ring to serve plates of ham with her hubby isn't likely to make people think Usha is happy in her marriage.