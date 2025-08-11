Usha Vance Reportedly Snapped At JD In Public & The Divorce Rumors Just Keep Piling Up
If President Donald Trump doesn't break up with Vice President JD Vance, the Ohio native's wife might. Everyone's favorite hot mess express couple added more fodder to those divorce rumors with a recent trip. Social media personality Suzanne Lambert shared an interesting story she learned from a friend who was allegedly staying somewhere that the Vances had also been to recently.
Apparently, JD and Usha were disrespectful to the waitstaff, who consisted of many liberals rather than conservatives. During dinner, Usha reportedly told her husband, "This is what our life should actually be like!" Presumably, she was referring to the "relaxing" (though not really) meal they were sharing, away from the public eye. Since her husband became VP, Usha and her kids have had to deal with constant negativity, be it protestors, the press, or even comments on Instagram. We can't blame Usha, whose life has drastically changed since becoming the second lady, for wanting out, or at least a break from the chaos.
JD allegedly responded to Usha with, "I know, I'm sorry." His wife seems to be hanging by a thread, his family can't go anywhere without being bombarded, and he could do something about it by stepping down. Instead, he just takes them to Disneyland, where they are met with protestors, and JD is given a cringey new nickname. The fact that they were having this argument in public, with plenty of waitstaff around to witness the exchange, shows how absolutely fed up and done Usha is with everything.
Usha Vance has had to put her life on hold
It's extremely difficult to find the perfect work/life balance when you're the vice president, and JD Vance has clearly not been able to suss out a happy medium. Just like when Barack Obama became president, Michelle Obama's parental request made it clear their family was going to be his priority. Just because he was now POTUS didn't mean he could stop being a dad and going to things like parent-teacher conference meetings; he still had to help out and be present.
Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like JD got that memo, since his wife, Usha Vance, seems to be the one doing most of the child-rearing for their three children. Moreover, she had to put her career on hold so her husband could work in the White House. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," she told Fox News ahead of Mother's Day 2025. Usha appears to be growing tired of the SLOTUS life, but that won't change until 2028, unless JD steps down from his role before then.