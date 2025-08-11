Usha Vance Reportedly Snapped At JD In Public & The Divorce Rumors Just Keep Piling Up

If President Donald Trump doesn't break up with Vice President JD Vance, the Ohio native's wife might. Everyone's favorite hot mess express couple added more fodder to those divorce rumors with a recent trip. Social media personality Suzanne Lambert shared an interesting story she learned from a friend who was allegedly staying somewhere that the Vances had also been to recently.

Apparently, JD and Usha were disrespectful to the waitstaff, who consisted of many liberals rather than conservatives. During dinner, Usha reportedly told her husband, "This is what our life should actually be like!" Presumably, she was referring to the "relaxing" (though not really) meal they were sharing, away from the public eye. Since her husband became VP, Usha and her kids have had to deal with constant negativity, be it protestors, the press, or even comments on Instagram. We can't blame Usha, whose life has drastically changed since becoming the second lady, for wanting out, or at least a break from the chaos.

JD allegedly responded to Usha with, "I know, I'm sorry." His wife seems to be hanging by a thread, his family can't go anywhere without being bombarded, and he could do something about it by stepping down. Instead, he just takes them to Disneyland, where they are met with protestors, and JD is given a cringey new nickname. The fact that they were having this argument in public, with plenty of waitstaff around to witness the exchange, shows how absolutely fed up and done Usha is with everything.