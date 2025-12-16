This HGTV Show Was Renewed Amid 2025 Cancellation Bloodbath (& We're Getting Gaines Vibes)
For those who miss the nostalgia of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," starring Chip and Joanna Gaines, you will be disappointed to hear that the home improvement network is trimming down on a lot of big shows, canceling such fan favorites as "Married to Real Estate" and "Bargain Block." However, one HGTV newbie is coming back, and fans seem especially excited about it. On December 16, 2025, HGTV announced on Instagram that "Castle Impossible" will be returning for a second season in 2026. The series delivers on the classic married-couple-home-reno vibe, but on a grander scale and with a personal twist.
"Castle Impossible" follows Ian Figueira and Daphne Reckert, an American husband and wife who are in the process of restoring a centuries-old French château they have inherited. As Reckert explained in the series trailer, the fairytale-like estate, known as the Château de Lésigny, was passed down to her through her grandfather. While the 130-acre medieval property is a much larger canvas than the Waco, Texas homes that the Gaineses dealt with up until the 2018 finale of "Fixer Upper," the comically bewildering obstacles that come with home renovations are nearly identical in both shows.
Reckert and Figueira showcase both the fun and tedious sides of restoring a historic building, from playing tag in the spooky dungeon one day to discovering rotten beams in the roof the next. Despite some fans having become unimpressed by "Fixer Upper," HGTV has seemingly struck gold with "Castle Impossible." Hopefully, the fresh new take on home renovations will make up for the network's devastating cancellations this year.
HGTV ceases production on network favorites
Fans were left fuming after HGTV announced that they would be changing up their programming, cancelling a variety of beloved shows including "Married to Real Estate," "Bargain Block," "Christina on the Coast," "The Flipping El Moussas," "Battle on the Beach," "Farmhouse Fixer," and "Izzy Does It." A source told Deadline in July that it likely had to do with the high costs of renovations and the plummeting ratings of cable shows. Another source told the outlet, "The viewers have just left the building and they're not coming back."
The cast of several of these canceled shows have spoken out about being axed from HGTV. Keith Bynum of "Bargain Block" took to Instagram in June to air his grievances with the network. "Our entire business and lives have been put through the [wringer] at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol," he wrote (per Pride Source), adding that he met both sweet and sour people on his HGTV journey. "Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right."
Christina Haack broke her silence in July, taking to Instagram to write, "Canceled looks good on me." Meanwhile, the poorly timed cancellation of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson's show, "Married to Real Estate," broke many fans' hearts, but the couple took it better than other canceled stars. As Sherrod wrote on Instagram in June: "While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful."