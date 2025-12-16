This HGTV Show Was Renewed Amid 2025 Cancellation Bloodbath (& We're Getting Gaines Vibes)

For those who miss the nostalgia of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," starring Chip and Joanna Gaines, you will be disappointed to hear that the home improvement network is trimming down on a lot of big shows, canceling such fan favorites as "Married to Real Estate" and "Bargain Block." However, one HGTV newbie is coming back, and fans seem especially excited about it. On December 16, 2025, HGTV announced on Instagram that "Castle Impossible" will be returning for a second season in 2026. The series delivers on the classic married-couple-home-reno vibe, but on a grander scale and with a personal twist.

"Castle Impossible" follows Ian Figueira and Daphne Reckert, an American husband and wife who are in the process of restoring a centuries-old French château they have inherited. As Reckert explained in the series trailer, the fairytale-like estate, known as the Château de Lésigny, was passed down to her through her grandfather. While the 130-acre medieval property is a much larger canvas than the Waco, Texas homes that the Gaineses dealt with up until the 2018 finale of "Fixer Upper," the comically bewildering obstacles that come with home renovations are nearly identical in both shows.

Reckert and Figueira showcase both the fun and tedious sides of restoring a historic building, from playing tag in the spooky dungeon one day to discovering rotten beams in the roof the next. Despite some fans having become unimpressed by "Fixer Upper," HGTV has seemingly struck gold with "Castle Impossible." Hopefully, the fresh new take on home renovations will make up for the network's devastating cancellations this year.