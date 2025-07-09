The Sad Timing Of HGTV Cancelling Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Show Married To Real Estate

In June 2025, it was revealed that HGTV had decided to pull the plug on "Married to Real Estate," the reality show hosted by real-life married couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. This unfortunate development was likely rather sobering for Sherrod and Jackson, who had already faced their share of behind-the-scenes struggles on the show, as they got the news immediately after returning from what they described on Instagram as an "unforgettable" family vacation. Seriously, talk about a buzzkill. But such is life — a series of peaks and valleys, sometimes in rather quick succession. With that in mind, we ran Sherrod and Jackson's situation by an expert, who offered some tips on coping with feeling diametrically opposed emotions at the same time.

"When bad news follows a joyful moment, it can feel emotionally disorienting. The brain struggles to process two opposing states so close together, which can create a sense of confusion or even guilt," said Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Director of Comprehend the Mind. Dr. Hafeez told The List that an effective coping mechanism is to remember that both your joyful and painful feelings are valid, and that one side doesn't negate the other. "It's important to slow down. Resist the urge to react right away. Take a breath, let the moment land, and give yourself space to process," she said, adding that creating small rituals to help you separate the two sides in your mind can also be helpful. "Emotional whiplash is hard, but you're stronger than it feels in the moment," Dr. Hafeez concluded.