The Sad Timing Of HGTV Cancelling Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Show Married To Real Estate
In June 2025, it was revealed that HGTV had decided to pull the plug on "Married to Real Estate," the reality show hosted by real-life married couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. This unfortunate development was likely rather sobering for Sherrod and Jackson, who had already faced their share of behind-the-scenes struggles on the show, as they got the news immediately after returning from what they described on Instagram as an "unforgettable" family vacation. Seriously, talk about a buzzkill. But such is life — a series of peaks and valleys, sometimes in rather quick succession. With that in mind, we ran Sherrod and Jackson's situation by an expert, who offered some tips on coping with feeling diametrically opposed emotions at the same time.
"When bad news follows a joyful moment, it can feel emotionally disorienting. The brain struggles to process two opposing states so close together, which can create a sense of confusion or even guilt," said Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Director of Comprehend the Mind. Dr. Hafeez told The List that an effective coping mechanism is to remember that both your joyful and painful feelings are valid, and that one side doesn't negate the other. "It's important to slow down. Resist the urge to react right away. Take a breath, let the moment land, and give yourself space to process," she said, adding that creating small rituals to help you separate the two sides in your mind can also be helpful. "Emotional whiplash is hard, but you're stronger than it feels in the moment," Dr. Hafeez concluded.
Sherrod and Jackson see the cancellation as a potential blessing in disguise
Though the abrupt and unfortunately-timed cancellation of their HGTV show can certainly be seen as a tragic moment for Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, the reality TV stars themselves seem to be taking the whole thing in stride. In their joint Instagram post, the couple made it clear that while one door has closed, they're confident a window will open — if one hasn't already. They also encouraged their fans to keep an eye out for what exactly that may entail. "For now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem," Sherrod and Jackson wrote, adding, "Some blessings show up in disguise. We've been here before. We'll keep counting those blessings — and keep it moving. Stay tuned."
We asked Dr. Sanam Hafeez about the "blessing in disguise" mentality, and she offered some fairly nuanced advice in response. While Dr. Hafeez acknowledged that, oftentimes, "what feels like a setback is actually a redirection," she pointed out that it's also important "not to force yourself to feel grateful immediately." "Disappointment needs room to breathe. Once the sting softens, that's when perspective starts to shift," she said. To that end, Dr. Hafeez concluded our chat by noting that, ultimately, patience is key when it comes to navigating both sudden life changes and conflicting emotions. "The brain craves resolution, but growth often happens in the space of uncertainty. Remind yourself that your current circumstances aren't your final destination," she advised.