Juicy Details About The Affair That Ruined Michelle Pfeiffer's First Marriage

Sometimes life imitates art with such uncomfortable precision, you'd swear the universe has a cruel streak. When Michelle Pfeiffer and John Malkovich stepped onto the set of "Dangerous Liaisons" in 1988, they were playing out a tale of seduction and ruinous desire. The movie would go on to achieve universal acclaim and cement itself as a classic. No one anticipated, though, that Pfeiffer and Malkovich would take method acting quite so far.

Back then, both stars were married. Pfeiffer had tied the knot with Peter Horton in 1981 after meeting him in an acting class in Los Angeles. Their seven-year union was seemingly solid. They had collaborated professionally, with Horton directing his wife in a 1985 ABC Afterschool Special and appearing alongside her in "Amazon Women on the Moon." Pfeiffer also credited Horton with rescuing her from a manipulative cult that had been draining her, financially and emotionally, during her early Hollywood days, according to The Sunday Telegraph — one of the many tragic details that shaped Pfeiffer before she became a household name. As for Malkovich, the actor had been married to fellow thespian Glenne Headly since 1982.

And yet something shifted on the French set of director Stephen Frears' 18th-century tale of aristocratic schemers vying for immortality. The chemistry between Malkovich's Machiavellian character Vicomte de Valmont and Pfeiffer's virtuous Madame de Tourvel didn't stop when the cameras stopped rolling, and the fallout would change their lives forever.