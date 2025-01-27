Tragic Details About Michelle Pfeiffer's Life

There was a time, long before she cultivated her poised Hollywood persona, when Michelle Pfeiffer was getting up to all kinds of recklessness. By her own admission, the star didn't exactly have the most smooth-sailing youth, growing up in Orange County as a child who often got into trouble at school. "I was like the Mafia don of my elementary school," she told The Hollywood Reporter, recalling how she gave as good as she got from bullies who teased her about her appearance.

Growing up in the freewheeling acid-laced era of the 1960s and '70s, Pfeiffer presumably had much scope to experiment with an unconventional lifestyle — which she seemingly tapped into. "I wasn't ever where I was supposed to be, and I didn't do what I was told. I was in trouble a lot," she told The Sunday Times, without going into the details of the drugs she tried or her life in the fast lane.

Pfeiffer has, however, opened up on multiple occasions about a particularly taxing period from her youth, around the time she was just starting out in the entertainment industry. The actor got in with what she described as a cult, at the helm of which was a couple from Los Angeles who dominated her early 20s — taking money from her and preaching radical routines — before she was able to cut them off. "There was a lot of mind-f***ing and brainwashing," she said.

