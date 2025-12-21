The Internet Has A Shady Theory About The Jonas Brothers' Return To Camp Rock

The official teaser for the long-awaited "Camp Rock 3" was released early in December 2025, and the internet immediately launched into chaos. While some fans were over the moon to see the return of the Jonas Brothers, others were quick to take the opportunity to poke fun at the band's unexpected comeback to Disney. People are starting to think they've run out of money, with one X user having posted, "Sophie Turner took the money, the kids, the dignity..." And while that may be a stretch, their jokes are actually quite valid. It's hard to overlook the fact that just a few years ago in 2020, the Jonas Brothers admitted they regretted their Disney series, "Jonas," because they felt like it limited their growth as artists.

So, going from distancing themselves from their Disney era to returning to the Camp Rock franchise, whose cast looks so different now, and not to mention the release of a surprise Disney Christmas-themed movie around the same time, is a bit wild. That's why it's only fueled the internet's suspicion that the brothers must be having some serious money troubles. Did we mention they're also touring nonstop and making an appearance in Miami to celebrate New Year's Eve with Samsung TV Plus? Longtime fans may be excited to see them back on stage and screens, but others can't help but notice how they're seriously everywhere.