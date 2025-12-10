Erika Kirk Hints At Those 'Grifter' Allegations With A One-Word Demand

Mere days after being called out by a podcaster, Erika Kirk, widow of controversial conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, came out with a fiery response. While sitting down on Fox News' "Outnumbered" with host Harris Faulkner, Erika got heated about conspiracy theories circling around the tragic death of her husband. While much of the rhetoric was aimed at anonymous masses, Erika's singular word response might be pointed directly at one person — Jennifer Welch, co-host of the "I've Had It" podcast, who on December 7 referred to Erika as a "grifter" (via Fox News). This might have been what tipped Erika into pleading with people to "stop."

At one point in the interview, Faulkner admits that she's never seen Erika this fired up before, to which Erika responds, "This is righteous anger." But it does seem that pious ire might be pointed in Welch's direction, as earlier in the sit down Erika made a comment about people "making hundreds of thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love." Considering that just a few days prior, Welch called out Erika for being "hypocritical" and Charlie for being "homophobic" (via The Independent), it would make sense that the former reality television star would want to fire back. However, it could be argued that Welch had a decent point to make, and Erika could be trying to deflect attention from some other, unrelated rumors.