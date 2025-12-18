Video Of Ella Gaines Returning To Texas Family Home For The Holidays Is Heartwarming
Ella Gaines has changed a lot since her days as an HGTV kid. Now 19, the eldest daughter of "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines is well on her way towards building her own life and career, having begun attending Parsons School of Design in New York in 2025. However, Ella's heart clearly still resides at her family's Waco, Texas homestead, and a video showing the moment she arrived back for the holidays is truly delightful. Joanna posted the clip in question to her Instagram account on December 16, 2025.
Set to Frank Sinatra's beloved version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," it shows Ella arriving at the house, suitcases in tow. Before she can even reach the front porch, however, her 7-year-old brother Crew Gaines runs out to greet her, leaping excitedly into Ella's arms. Crew even helps his older sister with one of her suitcases, despite the fact that it looks almost as big as him. The Gaines family's many dogs are thrilled that Ella is home, as well. Notably, the teenager continues to maintain close ties to the family business.
Ella Gaines made her debut as a professional designer on her parents' new HGTV show "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House," but it seems that the Gaines also really appreciate the moments where they're able to just relax and celebrate Christmas as a family. And a lot of the fellow moms in the comments section can evidently relate. "NO better feeling!!! My youngest arrives in a few days," one such Instagram user wrote. "Yayyy!! Oh mama it's the best feeling in the world!!" another agreed. Even gardening author Nicole Johnsey Burke chimed in, "So magical. Nothing like them coming home."
Joanna Gaines is still adjusting to life with adult children
Given that her youngest child is seven, it'll be a little while before Joanna Gaines is a full-blown empty nester. Still, the former HGTV star has made no secret of the fact that watching the Gaines' oldest children grow up and leave the family home has been a huge adjustment for her. Joanna and husband Chip Gaines' eldest child, son Drake Gaines, only recently went off to college himself. Granted, he stayed much closer to home, opting to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in his hometown of Waco, Texas. But given that Ella Gaines is just a year younger, her departure for the Parsons School of Design up north proved to be a one-two punch.
"I was so sad," Joanna confessed of Drake leaving home during a January 2025 interview with People. "I couldn't believe how it hit me because Chip always says I'm not super emotional. I'm pretty steady. But, I think just the idea that I realize that one move out with that one kid, it triggers something now where it starts feeling everything goes fast," she continued, adding that she was mentally preparing herself for Ella's departure.
With that in mind, the "Fixer Upper" alum wanted to make sure that every single second counted. "Knowing that [the older kids] will be gone in the next few years, I've made a conscious decision to create micro-moments, to feel in the now with our family, just be really more intentional with our time together. And hopefully, try and slow it all down a bit!" she explained. Luckily, Christmastime provides the perfect opportunity to do so.