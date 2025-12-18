Video Of Ella Gaines Returning To Texas Family Home For The Holidays Is Heartwarming

Ella Gaines has changed a lot since her days as an HGTV kid. Now 19, the eldest daughter of "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines is well on her way towards building her own life and career, having begun attending Parsons School of Design in New York in 2025. However, Ella's heart clearly still resides at her family's Waco, Texas homestead, and a video showing the moment she arrived back for the holidays is truly delightful. Joanna posted the clip in question to her Instagram account on December 16, 2025.

Set to Frank Sinatra's beloved version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," it shows Ella arriving at the house, suitcases in tow. Before she can even reach the front porch, however, her 7-year-old brother Crew Gaines runs out to greet her, leaping excitedly into Ella's arms. Crew even helps his older sister with one of her suitcases, despite the fact that it looks almost as big as him. The Gaines family's many dogs are thrilled that Ella is home, as well. Notably, the teenager continues to maintain close ties to the family business.

Ella Gaines made her debut as a professional designer on her parents' new HGTV show "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House," but it seems that the Gaines also really appreciate the moments where they're able to just relax and celebrate Christmas as a family. And a lot of the fellow moms in the comments section can evidently relate. "NO better feeling!!! My youngest arrives in a few days," one such Instagram user wrote. "Yayyy!! Oh mama it's the best feeling in the world!!" another agreed. Even gardening author Nicole Johnsey Burke chimed in, "So magical. Nothing like them coming home."