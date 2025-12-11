Ella Gaines Shows Off Her Personality & Tomgirl Style On Chip & Joanna's New Show

For the Gaines family, the times, they are a-changing. Since Chip and Joanna Gaines left HGTV to branch out on their own, much has shifted for the beloved couple. However, the biggest uprooting took place in 2025, when they tackled their first home renovation outside of Waco, Texas. According to a December 9 Instagram post from Joanna, the family "fell in love with the mountains" of Colorado and bought a house with the intention of turning it into their dream vacation home.

However, this wasn't the only new beginning on the horizon; eldest daughter Ella Gaines got to show off her dramatic transformation — and her design chops to boot. In the preview for "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House," it's revealed that Ella has been given the task of designing one of the smaller cottages on the property, and it seems that the youngster has both a knack for the family business, and a great sense of style that's all her own.

Rocking a confident smile and casual kicks, Ella looks both comfortable and capable. Her laidback fashion sense is equal parts grub wear chic and classic Gen Z baggy. The oversized baseball cap with her hair loose gives Ella an effortlessly cool vibe, while the tan jacket and wide legged jeans provide proper protection from the elements. Though they dress differently, it's possible that Ella gets her sense of style from her mother. The two women share similar personalities, and from the looks of things they also have likeminded taste when it comes to decor, which is why it makes total sense that Ella would feel so free to have such a bold expression of personality in what she wears and designs.